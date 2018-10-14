CEDAR FALLS – Raymond John Stickfort, 94, of Cedar Falls, died Saturday, Oct. 13, at home. Funeral services are pending with Richardson Funeral Service, 266-3525; www.richardsonfuenralservice.com.
JANESVILLE -- Linda Joyce Ralph, 75, of Janesville, died Wednesday, Oct. 10, at Covenant Medical Center in Waterloo; services 11 a.m. on Monday, Oct. 15, at Messiah Lutheran Church, Janesville, with burial at Pleasant View Cemetery, Aplington; visitation is 5 to 8 p.m. on today, Oct. 14, at Kaiser-Corson Funeral Home in Waverly, 352-1187, and for an hour before the service at the church on Monday; memorials directed to the family for later designation; condolences left at www.kaisercorson.com.
GREENE --- David B. Tower, 92, of Hemet, Calif., formerly of Greene, died May 8, 2018, in Hemet. Celebration of Life services are 11 a.m. Friday, Oct. 19, at First Presbyterian Church in Greene, with visitation at 10 a.m. Burial will be immediately following the service in Rose Hill Cemetery, Greene; Retz Funeral Home, 519 N. First St., Greene, (641) 823-4457 www.retzfh.com.
NEW HAMPTON -- Virginia Kleen, 75, of New Hampton, died Wednesday, Oct. 10, at Kavanagh Hospice House, Des Moines. Services are 10:30 a.m. Monday, Oct. 15, at Holy Family Parish, New Hampton, with interment in St. Boniface Cemetery, Ionia. Visitation is 3 to 6 p.m. today at Hugeback-Johnson Funeral Home in New Hampto, and for an hour prior to services at the chuch. Online condolences at hugebackfuneralhome.com, (641) 394-4334.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.