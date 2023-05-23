Terry W. "Woodstock" Jackson, 65, of Oelwein, died Thursday, May 18, 2023, at MercyOne Oelwein Medical Center in Oelwein. arrangements: Jamison-schmitz Funeral Home.
DEATH NOTICES
-
- Updated
- 0
Related to this story
Most Popular
Two people are dead and two others injured in a two-vehicle crash north of Waterloo Monday morning.
Authorities have identified the woman who died in a Sunday night stabbing in Waterloo.
Police are investigating a Sunday night stabbing that ended with the death of a Waterloo woman.
WATERLOO — Lost Island Waterpark has again been voted as one of USA Today’s Top 10 outdoor water parks.
Home ownership had been the last goal on her list after having graduated from college, paid off her car loan and gotten other debt under control.