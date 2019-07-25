WATERLOO — Gary D. Nagle, 71, of Montezuma, died at home Wednesday, July 24; services 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, July 30, at Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church, with full military rites by the Waterloo AMVETS Post 19, Evansdale AMVETS Post 31 and the U.S. Navy Honor Guard; inurnment at a later date at the Iowa Veterans Cemetery, Adel; visitation from 4-7 p.m. Monday, July 29, at Hagarty-Waychoff-Grarup Funeral Service on South Street, 234-6274, with a 4 p.m. rosary; visitation also for an hour before services at the church; condolences at www.hagartywaychoffgrarup.com.
