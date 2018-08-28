INDEPENDENCE — Karen A. Beatty, 75, of Independence, died Saturday, Aug. 25, at the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics in Iowa City; services 2 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 30, at White Funeral Home, Independence, 334-2595, with burial in Quasqueton Cemetery, Quasqueton; visitation 4 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 29, at the funeral home; condolences at www.White-MtHope.com.

