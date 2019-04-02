LA PORTE CITY — Gregory Alan “Greg” DeSalva, 65, of Hudson, formerly of La Porte City, died Friday, March 29, at MercyOne Waterloo Medical Center; family-directed Celebration of Life services at a later date; La Porte City Funeral Home, 342-3131, assisted family with arrangements; memorials directed to the family; condolences left at www.kearnsfuneralservice.com.

CHARLES CITY — Joseph James Hagarty, 67, of Charles City, died Sunday, March 31, at Floyd County Memorial Hospital; services 10:30 a.m. Saturday, April 6, at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, with burial in Calvary Cemetery, both in Charles City; visitation from 4 to 8 p.m. Friday, April 5, at the church;visitation also for an hour before services Saturday at the church; Hagarty-Waychoff-Grarup Funeral Service on South Street, Waterloo, 234-6274, is in charge of arrangements; memorials directed to the family; condolences left at www.hagartywaychoffgrarup.com.

