WATERLOO — Gaylord E. Brown, 86, of Waterloo, died Wednesday, Sep. 26, at UnityPoint Health-Allen Hospital; services 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 2, at St. Edward’s Catholic Church with entombment in Mount Olivet Mausoleum, with full military rites conducted by American Legion Post 138, Veteran of Foreign Wars Post 1623 and the Iowa Army Honor Guard; visitation 4 to 7 p.m. Monday, Oct. 1, at Hagarty-Waychoff-Grarup Funeral Service on West Ridgeway, 233-3393, where there will be a 7 p.m. vigil service; visitation will continue at the church for an hour before services on Tuesday; memorials may be directed to Birthright or the church; condolences at www.hagartywaychoffgrarup.com.
ALLISON — Norman Roe Gulick, 92, of Allison, died Wednesday, Sept. 26, at the Rehabilitation Center of Allison; services 11 a.m. Monday, Oct. 1, at the Allison Congregational Church in Allison, with burial in the Allison Cemetery; visitation will be from 10 a.m. until services Monday at the church; Sietsema Vogel Funeral Homes, Hampton, (641) 456-3232; condolences at www.sietsemavogelfuneralhomes.com.
SHELL ROCK — Mildred Lillian Lyons, 99, of Shell Rock, formerly of Waverly, died Wednesday, Sept. 26, at the Shell Rock Health Care Center; services 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 9, at First Baptist Church, Waverly, with burial in Oak Hill Cemetery, Parkersburg; visitation 4 to 7 p.m. Monday, Oct. 8, at Kaiser-Corson Funeral Home, Waverly, 352-1187, and one hour before services Tuesday at the church; memorials may be directed to the family for later designation; condolences at www.kaisercorson.com.
