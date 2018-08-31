NEW HAMPTON — Raphael N. “Ray” Panoch, 81, of New Hampton, died Wednesday, Aug. 29, at Linn Haven Rehab and Healthcare in New Hampton; services 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 1, at Holy Family Parish, with burial in Calvary Cemetery, both in New Hampton, (641) 394-4331, with military rites by the New Hampton American Legion; visitation 4 to 7 p.m. today, Aug. 31, at Conway-Markham Funeral Home, New Hampton, (641) 394-4331, with a 4:30 p.m. rosary, and will continue at the church one hour before services Saturday; memorials to the family; condolences at www.conway-markhamfh.com.

READLYN — Kenneth W. Heinemann, 92, of Readlyn, died Wednesday, Aug. 29, at the Hillcrest Home in Sumner; services 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 4, at St. Matthews Lutheran Church, Readlyn, with burial in the church cemetery; visitation 4 to 7 p.m. Monday, Sept. 3, at Kaiser-Corson Funeral Home, Readlyn, 279-3551, and also for one hour before services Tuesday at the church; memorials may be directed to the National Guernsey Youth Foundation.

