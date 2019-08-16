JESUP — Linda Ann Ruehle, 65, of Jesup, died Tuesday, Aug. 13, at UnityPoint Health-Allen Hospital; services 10:30 a.m. Monday, Aug. 19, at Grace Lutheran Church, Jesup, burial at 2 p.m. Tuesday at Cedar Crest Cemetery, also in Jesup; visitation from 3 to 5 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 18, at White Funeral Home, Jesup, (319) 827-3695, where there will be a 5 p.m. Scripture service; visitation also for an hour before services Monday at the church; memorials directed to Grace Lutheran Church or to the family.

WATERLOO — John A. Kincaid, 77, of Waterloo, died Saturday, Aug. 10, at UnityPoint Health-Allen Hospital; memorial services 11 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 17, at Antioch Missionary Baptist Church, Waterloo; family will receive friends from 10:30 to 11 a.m. Saturday at the church; Kearns Funeral Service Kimball Chapel, 233-3146; condolences at www.kearnsfuneralservice.com.

WATERLOO — Shirley Schuler, 86, of Waterloo, died Wednesday, Aug. 14, at Lakeview Landing of Friendship Village; services 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 20, at Westminster Presbyterian Church, with burial in Memorial Park Cemetery; visitation from 4 to 7 p.m. Monday, Aug. 19, at Locke Funeral Home, 233-6138; memorials directed to the Salvation Army Waterloo, P.O. Box 867, Waterloo 50704. Condolences may be left at www.lockefuneralhome.com.

RAYMOND — Donna M. Fettkether, 80, of Raymond, formerly of Dunkerton, died Wednesday, Aug. 14, at UnityPoint Health-Allen Hospital; services 10:30 a.m. Monday, Aug. 19, at St. Joseph Catholic Church, with burial in the church cemetery, both in Raymond; visitation from 3-6 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 18, at Hagarty-Waychoff-Grarup Funeral Service on West Ridgeway, 233-3393, with a 6 p.m. vigil; visitation also for an hour before services at the church.

IOWA FALLS — Monica A. Page, 92, of Iowa Falls, died Tuesday, Aug. 13, at Scenic Manor Nursing Home in Iowa Falls; services 1 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 17, at St. Mark Catholic Church, Iowa Falls, with burial in the church cemetery; visitation for an hour before services; memorials directed to the family to be given to Care Initiative Hospice; Surls Funeral Home of Iowa Falls, (641) 648-9554, is assisting the family.

POSTVILLE — Virginia M. Knoploh, 92, of Ames, formerly of Postville, died Wednesday, Aug. 14, in Ames; services 10:30 a.m. Monday, Aug 19, at Grandon Funeral and Cremation Care, 414 Lincoln Way, Ames; a gathering of friends and family will be from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. Monday before services at the funeral home; burial will take place at 3:30 p.m. Monday at Postville Cemetery in Postville; condolences at www.grandonfuneralandcremationcare.com.

