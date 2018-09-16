WATERLOO — Karen Rose Langan, 79, of Waterloo, died Monday, Sept. 10, at Sartori Memorial Hospital; Celebration of Life to be held at a later date; Parrott & Wood Chapel of Memories, an Overton Family Service, 232-3235, is in charge of arrangements; memorials directed to the family. Condolences at www.parrottandwood.com.

WATERLOO — Marguerite Neva Meyer, 98, of Waterloo, died Thursday, Sept. 13, at Ravenwood Specialty Care in Waterloo; services 11 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 18, at Kaiser-Corson Funeral Home in Shell Rock, 885-4321, with burial in Oak Hill Cemetery, New Hartford; visitation 5 to 7 p.m. Monday, Sept. 17, at the funeral home; memorials to Waterloo Gospel Hall; condolences at www.kaisercorson.com.

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Load comments