WATERLOO — Elaine Catherine Flick, 90, of Waterloo, died Tuesday, Oct. 2, at NorthCrest Specialty Care in Waterloo; services 10:30 a.m. Monday, Oct. 8, at St. Edward’s Catholic Church, with burial in St. Boniface Catholic Cemetery in Ionia; visitation is 4 to 7 p.m. today, Oct. 7, at Hagarty-Waychoff-Grarup Funeral Service on South Street, 234-6274, where there will be a 4 p.m. rosary and 7 p.m. vigil service; visitation also for an hour before services at the church on Monday; memorials directed to Columbus High School; condolences at www.hagartywaychoffgrarup.com.

WATERLOO — Bryan D. Joens, 56, of Waterloo, died Saturday, Oct. 6, at the Cedar Valley Hospice Home in Waterloo; services are pending at Locke Funeral Home, Waterloo, 233-6138.

ALLISON — LeRoy James Gersema, 72, of Allison, died Friday, Oct. 5, at Covenant Medical Center, Waterloo; services 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 9, at Heritage United Methodist Church, Waverly, with burial at Riverside Cemetery, Shell Rock; visitation from 5 to 7 p.m. Monday, Oct. 8, at Kaiser-Corson Funeral Home, Waverly, 352-1187, and also for an hour before services at the church on Tuesday.

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments