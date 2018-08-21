WATERLOO — Frederick A. Johnson, 82, of Waterloo, died Saturday, Aug. 18, at UnityPoint Health-Allen Hospital; visitation 10 a.m. to noon Wednesday, Aug. 22, at Hagarty-Waychoff-Grarup Funeral Service on South Street, 234-6274, with burial in Garden of Memories to follow where full military rites will be performed by Waterloo AMVETS Post 19 and the Evansdale AMVETS Post 31 and the Iowa Army Honor Guard; memorials to the family; condolences at www.hagartywaychoffgrarup.com.

SUMNER — Wayne Albert Lienau, 85, of Sumner, died at home Saturday, Aug. 18, of lung cancer; services 10:30 a.m. Friday, Aug. 24, at Peace United Church of Christ, Fredericksburg, with burial in Rose Hill Cemetery with military rites by the Thomas E. Woods Post 223, American Legion of Sumner; visitation 4 to 8 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 23, at the Hugeback Johnson Funeral Home, Fredericksburg, (563) 237-6212; visitation continues an hour before services at the church; condolences at hugebackfuneralhome.com.

