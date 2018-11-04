WATERLOO -- R. Jeanette Belcher, 77, died Oct. 4, at Ravenwood Nursing Home in Waterloo; memorial services 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 10, at Apostolic Pentecostal Church, 1645 Downing Ave., Waterloo; memorials in lieu of flowers to the family for expenses.

WATERLOO -- Barbara Jean Jauch, 90, of Waterloo, died Tuesday, Oct. 30, at the Landing at Friendship Village; celebration of life and luncheon 11:30 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 15, at Hickory Hills Park, Lakeview Lodge, 3338 Hickory Hills Road, La Porte City; condolences at www.KearnsFuneralService.com.

LIME SPRINGS -- Clement Francis Kofron, 81, of Lime Springs, died Wednesday, Oct. 31, at Country Winds Manor in Cresco; services 10:30 a.m. Monday, Nov. 5, at Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church, with burial in the church cemetery; visitation will be from 1 to 3 p.m. today, Nov. 4, at the church and will continue for an hour before services Monday; memorials to Our Lady of Lourdes Parish, Howard County Community Hospice or The Patty Elwood Center: Hindt-Hudek Funeral Home, (563) 547-3501.

RANDALIA -- Allan Wedemeier, 80, of Tucson, Ariz., formerly of Randalia, died Oct. 26; services are pending; memorials may be directed to Sharon Wedemeier, 2121 S. Pantano, No. 352, Tucson, AZ 85710.

SUMNER -- Don Tisue, 74, of Sumner, died at home Saturday, Nov. 3, of cancer; services 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 7, at the United Methodist Church, Sumner, with burial in Union United Methodist Church Cemetery, rural Sumner; visitation 4 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 6, at Becker-Milnes Funeral Home, Sumner, (563) 578-3451, and for one hour before services at the church on Wednesday; condolences at www.beckermilnesrettig.com.

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Load comments