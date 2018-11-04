WATERLOO -- R. Jeanette Belcher, 77, died Oct. 4, at Ravenwood Nursing Home in Waterloo; memorial services 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 10, at Apostolic Pentecostal Church, 1645 Downing Ave., Waterloo; memorials in lieu of flowers to the family for expenses.
WATERLOO -- Barbara Jean Jauch, 90, of Waterloo, died Tuesday, Oct. 30, at the Landing at Friendship Village; celebration of life and luncheon 11:30 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 15, at Hickory Hills Park, Lakeview Lodge, 3338 Hickory Hills Road, La Porte City; condolences at www.KearnsFuneralService.com.
LIME SPRINGS -- Clement Francis Kofron, 81, of Lime Springs, died Wednesday, Oct. 31, at Country Winds Manor in Cresco; services 10:30 a.m. Monday, Nov. 5, at Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church, with burial in the church cemetery; visitation will be from 1 to 3 p.m. today, Nov. 4, at the church and will continue for an hour before services Monday; memorials to Our Lady of Lourdes Parish, Howard County Community Hospice or The Patty Elwood Center: Hindt-Hudek Funeral Home, (563) 547-3501.
RANDALIA -- Allan Wedemeier, 80, of Tucson, Ariz., formerly of Randalia, died Oct. 26; services are pending; memorials may be directed to Sharon Wedemeier, 2121 S. Pantano, No. 352, Tucson, AZ 85710.
SUMNER -- Don Tisue, 74, of Sumner, died at home Saturday, Nov. 3, of cancer; services 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 7, at the United Methodist Church, Sumner, with burial in Union United Methodist Church Cemetery, rural Sumner; visitation 4 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 6, at Becker-Milnes Funeral Home, Sumner, (563) 578-3451, and for one hour before services at the church on Wednesday; condolences at www.beckermilnesrettig.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.