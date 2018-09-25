WATERLOO — Carolyn Jean Bentley-Tollefson, 63, of Waterloo, died Friday, Sept. 21, at Ravenwood Specialty Care; memorial services 5 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 27, at Hagarty-Waychoff-Grarup Funeral Service on South Street, 234-6274; visitation one hour before services at the funeral home; memorials directed to the family.
FREDERICKSBURG — Mary Ann Dawson, 87, of Fredericksburg, died Saturday, Sept. 22, at the Patty Elwood Center, Cresco; services 11 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 26, at Hillcrest Baptist & Brethren Church, with burial at Rose Hill Cemetery, both in Fredericksburg; visitation from 5 to 7 p.m. today, Sept. 25, at Hugeback-Johnson Funeral Home & Crematory, Fredericksburg, (563) 237-6212; visitation also for an hour before services Wednesday at the church; condolences left at hugebackfuneralhome.com.
WAVERLY — Gladen A. Harnisch, 73, of Waverly, died Sunday, Sept. 23, at UnityPoint Health-Allen Hospital in Waterloo; there will be no services or visitation; Dahl-Van Hove-Schoof Funeral Home, 266-7525.
