CEDAR FALLS — Dr. Jack Dale Wilkinson Sr., 87, of Cedar Falls, died Monday, Sept. 3, at the Bartels Lutheran Retirement Community in Waverly; services will be private, with a public service at a later date; Dahl-Van Hove-Schoof Funeral Home, 266-7525.
WATERLOO — Marisa J. Sullivan, 85, of Waterloo, died Monday, Sept. 4, at University of Iowa Hospital and Clinics, Iowa City; services are planned for Saturday, Sept. 7, with burial in Mount Olivet Cemetery; visitation from 4 to 7 p.m. Friday, Sept. 6, at Hagarty-Waychoff-Grarup Funeral Service on South Street, 234-6274. Condolences at www.hagartyway choffgrarup.com.
WATERLOO — Marcella A. Schmitz, 100, of Waterloo, died Sunday, Sept. 2, at Manor Care; services 10 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 8, at St. Edward’s Catholic Church, with burial in Mount Olivet Cemetery; visitation from 4 to 6 p.m. Friday, Sept. 7, at Hagarty-Waychoff-Grarup Funeral Service on West Ridgeway, 233-3393, where there will be a 4 p.m. rosary; memorials directed to the church. Condolences may be left with www.hagartywaychoffgrarup.com.
ELDORA — Darold Henry Duerr, 79, of Eldora, died Sunday, Sept. 2, at Hansen Family Hospital in Iowa Falls; memorial service 2 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 8, at St. Paul Lutheran Church in Eldora; memorial gathering from noon to 1:45 p.m. at the church prior to the service, with inurnment after the service at the Eldora City Cemetery Memorial Garden; memorials made to the Hardin County Farm Museum. Creps-Abels Funeral Home, Eldora, (641) 858-2181, is assisting the family. Condolences made at www.abelsfuneralhomes.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.