CEDAR FALLS — Dr. Jack Dale Wilkinson Sr., 87, of Cedar Falls, died Monday, Sept. 3, at the Bartels Lutheran Retirement Community in Waverly; services will be private, with a public service at a later date; Dahl-Van Hove-Schoof Funeral Home, 266-7525.

WATERLOO — Marisa J. Sullivan, 85, of Waterloo, died Monday, Sept. 4, at University of Iowa Hospital and Clinics, Iowa City; services are planned for Saturday, Sept. 7, with burial in Mount Olivet Cemetery; visitation from 4 to 7 p.m. Friday, Sept. 6, at Hagarty-Waychoff-Grarup Funeral Service on South Street, 234-6274. Condolences at www.hagartyway choffgrarup.com.

WATERLOO — Marcella A. Schmitz, 100, of Waterloo, died Sunday, Sept. 2, at Manor Care; services 10 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 8, at St. Edward’s Catholic Church, with burial in Mount Olivet Cemetery; visitation from 4 to 6 p.m. Friday, Sept. 7, at Hagarty-Waychoff-Grarup Funeral Service on West Ridgeway, 233-3393, where there will be a 4 p.m. rosary; memorials directed to the church. Condolences may be left with www.hagartywaychoffgrarup.com.

ELDORA — Darold Henry Duerr, 79, of Eldora, died Sunday, Sept. 2, at Hansen Family Hospital in Iowa Falls; memorial service 2 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 8, at St. Paul Lutheran Church in Eldora; memorial gathering from noon to 1:45 p.m. at the church prior to the service, with inurnment after the service at the Eldora City Cemetery Memorial Garden; memorials made to the Hardin County Farm Museum. Creps-Abels Funeral Home, Eldora, (641) 858-2181, is assisting the family. Condolences made at www.abelsfuneralhomes.com.

