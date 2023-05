Mary Ann Graham,of La Porte City, died Monday, May 15, 2023, at Bickford Cottages in Cedar Falls. arrangements: Locke in La Porte City.

James A. Raymond aka Ruby James Knight,68, of Waterloo died Thursday, May 11, 202.3 at home. arrangements: Locke at Tower Park.

Willie R. Stewart,70, of Waterloo, died Friday, May 12, 2023, at Allen Memorial Hospital in Waterloo. arrangements: Hagarty-Waychoff-Grarup Funeral service.

James "Jim" K. Wood,73, of Waterloo, died Saturday, April 29, 2023, in his home. arrangements: Hagarty Waychoff Grarup Funeral service.

Marlis Jene Wrage,94, of Dysart, died Tuesday, May 16, 2023, at sunrise Hill Care Center in Traer. arrangements: Overton Funeral Home in Dysart.