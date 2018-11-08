WATERLOO -- Angela Lynn Hoyt, 50, of Waterloo, died Monday, Nov. 5, at UnityPoint Health-Allen Hospital; memorial services 10 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 10, at Parrott & Wood Chapel of Memories, 232-3235, preceded by an hour of visitation; inurnment at a later date in Garden of Memories; memorials  directed to the family.

WAVERLY -- Janis Loraine Kaiser, 81, of rural Waverly, died at home Tuesday, Nov. 6; memorial services 1 p.m. Friday, Nov. 9, at St. Paul's Lutheran Church and School, with burial of cremains in Harlington Cemetery, both in Waverly; visitation an hour before services at the church; memorials  directed to St. Paul’s Lutheran Church and Schools; Kaiser-Corson Funeral Home, Waverly, 352-1187; condolences at www.kaisercorson.com

