WATERLOO — Jane A. McBride, 81, died Wednesday, July 31, at Parker Place in Parkersburg; private graveside service was held Aug. 2 at the Garden of Memories Cemetery in Waterloo.

ELMA — Darlene Lois Fenneman, 87, of Elma, died Sunday, Aug. 4, at MercyOne Hospital in New Hampton; services 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 7, at Conway-Markham Funeral Home in Elma, (641) 394-4331, with burial at Howard Cemetery, Elma; visitation from 4 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 6, and for an hour before services Wednesday at the funeral home; condolences left at www.conway- markhamfh.com.

NEW HAMPTON — Veronica Kathryn Geerts, 71, of New Hampton, died Sunday, Aug. 4, at MercyOne North Iowa in Mason City; services 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 8, at Holy Family Parish in New Hampton, with burial at a later date; visitation from 4-7 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 7, at Conway-Markham Funeral Home, New Hampton, (641) 394-4331, with a 3:30 p.m. rosary; visitation also at the church for an hour before services Thursday.

PARKERSBURG — John “Jack” Martin Beeken, 72, of Parkersburg, died Sunday, Aug. 4, at UnityPoint Health–Allen Hospital in Waterloo of natural causes; memorial services 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 8, at the Hope Reformed Church, with burial in the Oak Hill Cemetery, both in Parkersburg; visitation from 4 to 7 p.m. Wednesday at Redman-Schwartz Funeral Home in Parkersburg, (319) 346-1534; memorials directed to the family; condolences left at www.redman-schwartz.com.

