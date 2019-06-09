CEDAR FALLS — John R. Miller, 81, of Cedar Falls, died Jan. 21, at Western Home Communities—Deery Suites; a celebration of life will be 6 p.m. Saturday, June 15, at Zion Lutheran Church, Hudson.
DENVER — Joyce I. Karr, 73, of Denver, formerly of Waterloo, died Tuesday, June 4, at UnityPoint Health—Allen Hospital, Waterloo; memorial services 10:30 a.m. Monday, June 10, at Ascension Lutheran Church, Waterloo; visitation from 1 to 4 p.m. today, June 9, at Locke Funeral Home, Waterloo, 233-6138, and for an hour before services at the church; memorials to the family for a memorial fund to be established; condolences left at www.lockefuneralhome.com.
DECORAH — John Magner, 89, of Cedar Rapids, formerly of Decorah, died at home Thursday, June 6; services 11 a.m. Tuesday, June 11 at St. Benedict Catholic Church, Decorah, with burial at St. Bridget Cemetery in Bluffton; visitation from 4 to 7 p.m. on Monday, June 10, at Schluter-Balik Funeral Home, Decorah, (563) 382-8651, and also after 10 a.m. at the church on Tuesday.
DIKE — Richard “Dick” Woodley, 82 of Dike, died Saturday, June 8, at Creekside Living in Grundy Center; services 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, June 11, at St. Gabriel Catholic Church in rural Reinbeck, with burial at a later date; visitation from 4 to 7 p.m. Monday at the Abels Funeral and Cremation Service – Dike Chapel, (319) 989-2045, and also for an hour before services at the church on Tuesday; memorials directed to the Cedar Valley Hospice.
DUMONT — Eva Arends, 93, of Dumont, died Friday, June 7, at the Dumont Wellness Center; services 2 p.m., Wednesday, June 12, at the Dumont Reformed Church, with burial at Dumont Cemetery; visitation from noon until services at the church on Wednesday; Sietsema Vogel Funeral Home, Hampton, (641) 456-3232, is assisting the family; condolences at www.sietsemavogelfuneralhomes.com
DYSART — Larry Dean Bunz, 55, of Benkelman, Neb., formerly of Dysart and Hudson, died at home; memorial service will be at a later date in Iowa; no viewing; memorial has been established in Larry’s memory; Benkelman Memorial Chapel, (308) 882-4642, is in charge of arrangements; condolences at liewerfuneralhome.com.
INDEPENDENCE — Rosemary Bogge, 95, of Independence, most recently from Northcrest Specialty Care in Waterloo, died Wednesday, June 5, at UnityPoint Health—Allen Hospital, Waterloo; services 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, June 12, at St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church in Independence; Reiff Funeral Services, Independence, (319) 334-2501, is in charge of arrangements.
REINBECK — David G. Schildroth, 62 of Reinbeck, died Thursday, June 6, at the Grundy County Memorial Hospital in Grundy Center; private graveside services will be held Friday at the Reinbeck Cemetery; visitation from 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday, June 13, at the Abels Funeral and Cremation Service, French-Hand Chapel in Reinbeck, (319) 345-2622; memorials directed to the family.
VOLGA — Viola Mae Dennler, 80, of Volga, died Thursday, June 6, at the Elkader Care Center; services 11 a.m. Tuesday, June 11, at Peace United Church of Christ, Elkader, with burial at East Side Cemetery; visitation from 4 to 7 p.m. Monday, June 10, and for an hour before services Tuesday, all at the church; Leonard-Grau Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Elkader, (563) 245-1113, is assisting the family; condolences left with www.graufuneralhomes.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.