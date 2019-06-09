CEDAR FALLS — John R. Miller, 81, of Cedar Falls, died Jan. 21, at Western Home Communities—Deery Suites; a celebration of life will be 6 p.m. Saturday, June 15, at Zion Lutheran Church, Hudson.

DENVER — Joyce I. Karr, 73, of Denver, formerly of Waterloo, died Tuesday, June 4, at UnityPoint Health—Allen Hospital, Waterloo; memorial services 10:30 a.m. Monday, June 10, at Ascension Lutheran Church, Waterloo; visitation from 1 to 4 p.m. today, June 9, at Locke Funeral Home, Waterloo, 233-6138, and for an hour before services at the church; memorials to the family for a memorial fund to be established; condolences left at www.lockefuneralhome.com.

DECORAH — John Magner, 89, of Cedar Rapids, formerly of Decorah, died at home Thursday, June 6; services 11 a.m. Tuesday, June 11 at St. Benedict Catholic Church, Decorah, with burial at St. Bridget Cemetery in Bluffton; visitation from 4 to 7 p.m. on Monday, June 10, at Schluter-Balik Funeral Home, Decorah, (563) 382-8651, and also after 10 a.m. at the church on Tuesday.

DIKE — Richard “Dick” Woodley, 82 of Dike, died Saturday, June 8, at Creekside Living in Grundy Center; services 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, June 11, at St. Gabriel Catholic Church in rural Reinbeck, with burial at a later date; visitation from 4 to 7 p.m. Monday at the Abels Funeral and Cremation Service – Dike Chapel, (319) 989-2045, and also for an hour before services at the church on Tuesday; memorials directed to the Cedar Valley Hospice.

DUMONT — Eva Arends, 93, of Dumont, died Friday, June 7, at the Dumont Wellness Center; services 2 p.m., Wednesday, June 12, at the Dumont Reformed Church, with burial at Dumont Cemetery; visitation from noon until services at the church on Wednesday; Sietsema Vogel Funeral Home, Hampton, (641) 456-3232, is assisting the family; condolences at www.sietsemavogelfuneralhomes.com

DYSART — Larry Dean Bunz, 55, of Benkelman, Neb., formerly of Dysart and Hudson, died at home; memorial service will be at a later date in Iowa; no viewing; memorial has been established in Larry’s memory; Benkelman Memorial Chapel, (308) 882-4642, is in charge of arrangements; condolences at liewerfuneralhome.com.

INDEPENDENCE — Rosemary Bogge, 95, of Independence, most recently from Northcrest Specialty Care in Waterloo, died Wednesday, June 5, at UnityPoint Health—Allen Hospital, Waterloo; services 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, June 12, at St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church in Independence; Reiff Funeral Services, Independence, (319) 334-2501, is in charge of arrangements.

REINBECK — David G. Schildroth, 62 of Reinbeck, died Thursday, June 6, at the Grundy County Memorial Hospital in Grundy Center; private graveside services will be held Friday at the Reinbeck Cemetery; visitation from 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday, June 13, at the Abels Funeral and Cremation Service, French-Hand Chapel in Reinbeck, (319) 345-2622; memorials directed to the family.

VOLGA — Viola Mae Dennler, 80, of Volga, died Thursday, June 6, at the Elkader Care Center; services 11 a.m. Tuesday, June 11, at Peace United Church of Christ, Elkader, with burial at East Side Cemetery; visitation from 4 to 7 p.m. Monday, June 10, and for an hour before services Tuesday, all at the church; Leonard-Grau Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Elkader, (563) 245-1113, is assisting the family; condolences left with www.graufuneralhomes.com.

