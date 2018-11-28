WATERLOO — Ricky D. Stufflebeam, 65, of Waterloo, died Thursday, Nov. 22, at UnityPoint Health-Allen Hospital; memorial visitation from 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 28, at Hagarty-Waychoff-Grarup Funeral Service on West Ridgeway, 233-3393; memorials directed to the family or the American Heart Association; condolences left with www.hagartywaychoffgrarup.com.

HAWKEYE — Mervin A. Ungerer, 89, of Hawkeye, died Monday, Nov. 26, 2018, at the University of Iowa Hospitals & Clinics in Iowa City; services 10:30 a.m. Friday, Nov. 30, at Trinity Lutheran Church in Hawkeye, with burial at Hawkeye Cemetery, with military rites conducted by Arnold-Rogers Post 312, American Legion of Hawkeye; visitation from 4 to 7 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 29, at Trinity Lutheran Church Fellowship Hall, Hawkeye, and for an hour before services at the church Friday; memorials in Mervin’s name to Hawkeye Fire Department, Hawkeye First Responders, Hawkeye Legion Hall or Trinity Lutheran Church in Hawkeye; Becker-Milnes Funeral Home, Sumner, (563) 578-3451; condolences left at www.beckermilnesrettig.com.

SUMNER — Richard C. Haw, DDS, 92, of Cresco, formerly of Sumner, died Monday, Nov. 26, at the Regional Health Services-Howard County in Cresco; services 11 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 1, at the United Methodist Church, with burial in Union Mound Cemetery, both in Sumner, with military rites conducted by Thomas E. Woods Post 223, American Legion of Sumner; visitation 4 to 7 p.m. Friday, Nov. 30, at Becker-Milnes Funeral Home, Sumner, (563) 578-3451, and for one hour before services at the church on Saturday; memorials in lieu of flowers may be directed to the family for later designation; condolences at www.beckermilnesrettig.com.

