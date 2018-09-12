WATERLOO — Richard “Dick” Carley, 86, of Fort Dodge, formerly of Waterloo, died Sunday, Sept. 9, at Fort Dodge Villa Care Center; services 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 15, at First Presbyterian Church in Fort Dodge; visitation from 4 to 7 p.m. Friday, Sept. 7, at Bruce Funeral Home, Fort Dodge, (515) 576-5117; condolences at www.brucesfuneralhome.com.

