BURBANK, Calif. — Nov. 8 marked the 53rd anniversary of “Days of Our Lives.” Ordinarily, shows do not commemorate off-year anniversaries. The show’s much-ballyhooed 50th anniversary seems like only yesterday. However, “Days” used this anniversary to launch its new app, which gives fans extra content. We won’t quibble. “Days” also gave viewers a celebratory episode that paid homage to longtime fans.
It was a jam-packed show, but the highlights centered around John and Marlena. Although the duo have had several weddings, some interrupted or with Marlena’s doppelganger Hattie posing as the bride, fans have been waiting for their happy ending. Not only did the pair get to tie the knot yet again, they also did it without pomp and circumstance, which was rare indeed.
The ceremony came as a surprise to Marlena. In the blink of an eye, John’s bogus marriage to Hattie was annulled, and the family on hand brought them together in Horton Square Park with Marlena, still in a wheelchair, in tow. When she was told this was to be her surprise wedding, she rose to say her vows. So much is usually made of a daytime wedding. Even though it was not their first rodeo, the aborted nuptials they most recently held almost cost Marlena her life and was a wedding planner’s cash cow. So, it was refreshing they kept it simple.
The episode saved its biggest surprise for last. After Marlena and John wed, the camera cut to the plaque in Horton Square Park honoring Tom and Alice Horton. Then we saw a clip from the very first “Days” episode, showing Tom and Alice bantering, followed by an old homage to the show given by the glorious Frances Reid, who played Alice Horton from day one, Nov. 8, 1965, through 2007.
“Days” has been built around the Horton family since the beginning. Few would disagree Alice was the heart and soul of the show. In fact, her name is often mentioned to this day. Much of the cast of characters are still made up of the Hortons and their myriad relatives. We don’t mind admitting shedding a tear or two, maybe more. There is no better way to pay homage to the show’s history than for “Days” to have brought back this clip for the anniversary.
