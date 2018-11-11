Editor's Inbox web logo

 

KENNETH FRIEND

CEDAR FALLS — On the front page of the Nov. 2 Courier is an article about daylight saving time. It says, “And, no, the point isn’t to get an extra hour of sleep. The real goal is to save energy.”

That’s wrong on both accounts. The only goal is to get our day started earlier April through October so we have more time after school or work for such things as football practice and golf.

In the dark months we start school at 8:30 a.m. so children can walk or board buses in daylight. Stores open at 9 a.m. because it’s too cold to go shopping before that. In winter, we often must remove snow from sidewalks and streets and scrape frost from windshields before we can start our workday. Those chores are easier done in daylight. If we used the same time summer and winter, we would either begin our day too early in the winter, else begin our day too late in summer.

The argument daylight saving time saves electricity for lighting is just plain stupid. Streetlights come on with sunset. Traffic lights work 24/7. Retail stores, schools, factories and offices have lights on during business hours regardless of daylight saving time versus standard time.

