+2 
Katie Kerker

Kerker

RSM US LLP, audit, tax and consulting services, is announcing the promotion of several employees in the firm’s Assurance Services in the Waterloo office. Employees include DARREN JOHNSON, manager, and HOLLIE BABCOCK and KATIE KERKER, both supervisors.

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
+2 
Hollie Babcock

Babcock
+2 
Darren Johnson

Johnson
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments