Daniel Jackson

Wide receiver

6-foot-1, 209 pounds

Cibolo, Texas (Steele)

Jackson has been invited to participate in the Army All-American Bowl in San Antonio. He choose the Cyclones over 20 other offers, including Arizona State and USC. As a junior, Jackson caught 66 passes for 1,052 yards and nine scores last season.

