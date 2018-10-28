+2 
James Wellborn and Dan Sager

James Wellborn, left, and Dan Sager

DAN SAGER and JAMES WELLBORN have been promoted at Advanced Heat Treat Corp. Sager has been promoted to assistant operations manager, and Wellborn has been promoted to UltraOx operations manager. They both previously were production supervisors and have both been with the company since 1999.

