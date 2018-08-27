Waterloo
Fire Alarms Aug. 10
Ambulance runs: 34
1:18 a.m., 1427 Prospect Ave., damage control for water leak.
4:51 a.m., 421 Oak Ave., assist resident.
6:55 a.m., 421 Oak Ave., assist resident.
1:37 p.m., E. Ridgeway Avenue and Saratoga Drive, automobile accident.
1:48 p.m., 303 Monroe St., unauthorized burning.
3:22 p.m., 421 Oak Ave., assist resident.
4:42 p.m., 811 E. Fourth St., automobile accident.
9:39 p.m., 421 Oak Ave., assist resident.
Fire Alarms Aug. 11
Ambulance runs: 24
1:41 a.m., 730 Sherman Ave., assist resident.
6:59 a.m., 730 Sherman Ave., assist resident.
10:29 a.m., 912 Cutler St., false alarm.
11:08 p.m., 701 Cedar Bend St., investigate complaint.
11:32 p.m., 805 Lisa Drive, false alarm.
Fire Alarms Aug. 12
Ambulance runs: 17
1:05 a.m., West Parker and Reed streets, power line down.
5:41 a.m., 1116 Ackermant St., smoke alarm.
12:39 p.m., 511 Sherman Ave., assist resident.
8:42 p.m., 3919 Texas St., house fire.
8:48 p.m., 422 W. Donald St., unauthorized burning.
8:57 p.m., 1350 Katoski Drive, smoke alarm.
10:54 p.m., 1604 La Porte Road, fuel pump leak.
Fire Alarms Aug. 13
Ambulance runs: 34
4:03 a.m., North Elk Run Road and Newell Street, automobile accident.
7:48 a.m., 844 W. Fourth St., false alarm.
9:10 a.m., 730 Sherman Ave., assist resident.
1:38 p.m., Linn and Ricker streets, automobile accident.
2:03 p.m., Deere Road and West Ridgeway, automobile accident.
Fire Alarms Aug. 14
7:14 a.m., 328 Glencoe Ave., cooking fire, confined to pan; no damage.
7:42 a.m., 844 West Fourth St. (Hawkeye Community College Metro Center), alarm system sounded.
10:01 a.m., 500 Sycamore St. (Hotel President), assist resident.
10:35 a.m., intersection of West Fourth Street and West Ridgeway Drive, steam, vapor or fog.
11:46 a.m., intersection of Greyhound Drive and Sergeant Road, motor vehicle accident.
12:54 p.m., 402 East 11th St., carbon monoxide detector activation.
5:07 p.m., 1300 block of Conger St., grass fire on the west side of the Cedar River bank near the Conger Avenue bridge, extinguished; no cause.
5:35 p.m., intersection of East Fourth and Franklin streets, motor vehicle accident.
5:38 p.m., 3350 University Ave. (University Avenue Studios East), alarm system.
11:18 p.m., 931 East Ridgeway Ave., assist resident.
Fire Alarms Aug. 15
Ambulance runs: 23
9:41 a.m., 3421 W. Ninth St., investigate smoke.
10:15 a.m., 1400 Maxhelen Blvd., false alarm.
11:51 a.m., 354 Wyoming St., assist resident.
1:18 p.m., E. Airline Highway and Logan Avenue, automobile accident.
4 p.m., 314 E. 10th St., controlled burning.
Fire Alarms Aug. 16
Ambulance runs: 22
1:57 a.m., 730 Sherman Ave., assist resident.
8:40 a.m., 300 Ansborough Ave., false alarm.
3:41 p.m., 423 Drynan Drive, brush fire.
5:01 p.m., 425 Normandy St., power line down.
6:45 p.m., 214 Forest Ave., power line down.
9:03 p.m,., 1656 Sycamore St., false alarm.
9:17 p.m., Greenhill Road, unauthorized burning.
Fire Alarms Aug. 17
Ambulance runs: 17
7:47 a.m., 425 E. Ridgeway Ave., smoke alarm.
1:35 p.m., 5051 Lafayette Road, Elk Run Heights, assist resident.
3:45 p.m., 214 High St., false alarm.
Fire Alarms Aug. 18
Ambulance runs: 28
3:07 a.m., 1249 South St., unauthorized burning.
11:51 a.m., 3260 University Ave., investigate electrical problem.
12:12 p.m., 3520 Ansborough Ave., assist resident.
1:18 p.m., West 15th and Washington streets, automobile accident.
1:30 p.m., 1231 Buzz Court, assist resident.
1:32 p.m., 421 Oak Ave., assist resident.
3:53 p.m., 801 Campbell Ave., unauthorized burning.
4:21 p.m., 214 Washington St., assist resident.
9:16 p.m., 730 Sherman Ave., assist resident.
Fire Alarms Aug. 19
Ambulance runs: 25
10:35 a.m., 833 E. Donald St., unauthorized burning.
12:54 p.m., 1249 South St., trash fire.
4:52 p.m., Ashland Avenue and Newton Street, automobile accident.
5:36 p.m., Beech and Sumner streets, automobile accident.
5:48 p.m., 1820 Bourland Ave., unauthorized burning.
7:09 p.m., 325 Harwood Ave., garage fire.
8:47 p.m., 421 Oak Ave., smoke alarm.
Police Log
Eric Lee Herman, 34, of 1911 Spring View St., was arrested Aug. 13 at home on a warrant for unauthorized use of a credit card up to $10,000.
Dina Marie Lathery, 52, of 1738 Flower St., No. 4, was arrested Aug. 13 at 1515 Lafayette St. on a warrant for third-degree theft.
Shantel Elain Cochran, 35, of 1719 Cornwall Ave., was arrested Aug. 12 at home and charged with third-degree theft.
Lian Hu, 35, of 130 St. Albans St., was arrested Aug. 12 at 707 Broadway St. and charged with first-offense operating while intoxicated. He also was arrested Aug. 10 in the area of East Dale Street and Mildred Avenue and charged with first-offense operating while intoxicated and interference with official acts.
Kevin John Reddout, 43, of 3431 Quigby Raod, was arrested Aug. 12 at home and charged with third-offense domestic abuse assault. He allegedly pushed his wife, causing her to hit her head.
Michael John “Big Mike” Washington, 45, of 511 Mildred Ave., was arrested Aug. 12 at home and charged with serious domestic assault. He allegedly scratched his wife on the face.
Malik Javon Johnson, 21, of Chicago, Ill., was arrested Aug. 11 at 1825 Logan Ave. on a warrant for simple domestic assault.
Shar Ku Ra, 25, of 1104 West Eighth St., was arrested Aug. 11 in the area of West Ninth and South streets and charged with first-offense operating while intoxicated.
Dwayne Clifford John Shepherd, 29, of 1226 Lincoln St., was arrested Aug. 10 in the 600 block of Mulberry Street and charged with first-offense operating while intoxicated.
Carolyn Marie Mallit, 31, of 410 Ankeny St., was arrested Aug. 9 at the jail on a warrant for third-degree theft.
Sumo Paywala Jr., 27, of 1334 Meadow Lane, was arrested Aug. 9 at his home for aggravated domestic assault. He allegedly assaulted Kebeh Paywala, 24.
Stephen Joseph Stoakes, 60, of 319 Independence Ave., was arrested Aug. 8 for simple assault and fifth-degree criminal mischief. He allegedly assaulted Toby Hutchinson, 35.
Willie Ryndell Wright, 53, of 138 Sherman Ave., was arrested Aug. 8 for second-degree theft. He allegedly passed $1,917 in bad checks in June.
Travis Lamont King, 34, of 125 Sherwood Court, was arrested Aug. 7 at his home for aggravated domestic assault. He allegedly assaulted Darla Robinson, 30.
Ronda Renee Alexander, 29, of 415 Shilliam Ave., was arrested Aug. 7 at 1334 Flammang Drive for third-degree theft. She allegedly took items from Wal-Mart.
Tammie Lynn Maricle, 47, of 911 Wellington St., was arrested Aug. 7 at 1334 Flammang Drive. She allegedly took items from Wal-Mart.
Burglaries: Allen Grote reported the theft of a stove and refrigerator during a burglary to 133 St. Albans St. on Aug. 19. Police responding to a business alarm at the Bluedorn Science Imaginarium, 322 Washington St., reported vandalism to the souvenir shop window and the theft of a small amount of money from the donation box just after 10 p.m. Aug. 13. Several nearby parked cars were also found to have been broken into at that time.
Theft: Lynnette Kerr reported the theft of a 14K gold wedding ring with a single diamond from 131 Forest Ave. on July 1. A pick-up truck was reported stolen from 2701 Falls Ave. on Aug. 9. Melissa Worrell reported the theft of her mother Cynthia Worrell’s van from 646 Hope Ave. on Aug. 14; the vehicle had been involved in a hit-and-run accident in Cedar Falls.
Vandalism: Yoshida Thomas reported several thousands of dollars in vandalism to a vehicle parked in the 1600 block of Golden Valley Drive between Aug. 13 and Aug. 14.
Fraud: Marley Spencer reported bank checks of hers were stolen from her home and used at Godfather’s Pizza, 3811 University Ave., between July 1 and Aug. 14.
Cedar Falls
Police Log
Benjamin Thomas Buysse, 25, of Cedar Falls, was arrested July 28 at 1120 Washington St. for serious domestic assault, child endangerment and possession of marijuana and a controlled substance. He allegedly assaulted Madison Tapia, and police found marijuana and dexmethylphenidate hydrochloride pills when they arrested him.
Nicholas Holmes Williams, 22, of Cedar Falls, was arrested July 25 at 14th and State streets for attempted burglary and public intoxication. He allegedly attempted to enter a parked vehicle.
Black Hawk County Sheriff’s Log
Otis Seay Jr., 46, of Waterloo, was arrested Aug. 8 for failure to register as a sex offender. He allegedly gave a false address when registering.
James Kerkula Horace, 38, of 258 Western Ave., Waterloo, was arrested Aug. 6 on Columbia Street for first-offense operating while intoxicated.
Keisha Marie Walters, 28, of West Union, was arrested Aug. 20 for second-degree theft. She and others allegedly passed $1,469 worth of bad checks in May.
Daniel Lee Truesdell, 39, of Waterloo, was arrested Aug. 17 on East Sixth Street for aggravated domestic assault. He allegedly assault Miranda Zeien on July 27.
Dylan Anthony Hoffert, 20, of Waterloo, was arrested Aug. 19 for third-degree burglary. He allegedly
Dante Darwell Hunter, 41, of 123 Aurora Drive, Waterloo, was arrested Aug. 17 for aggravated domestic assault. He allegedly assaulted Tabbatha Thorndyke on Aug. 12.
Terence Howard Dean Hogg, 59, of Ottumwa, was arrested Aug. 17 for second-degree theft. He allegedly took 2,236 worth of tire rims from King Automotive of Dunkerton in November 2016.
Frances Kaye Quario, 50, of Hazleton, was arrested Aug. 16 for forgery and unauthorized use of a credit card. He allegedly used a stolen credit card in April.
Kerry Lynn Guy, 53, of Waterloo, was arrested Aug. 15 for third-degree theft. He allegedly passed a bad check for $531 in June.
Adnan Abdic, 26, of 114 Sunset Road, Waterloo, was arrested Aug. 9 for three counts of forgery. He allegedly passed stolen checks in January and February.
Latricia Deanne Stallworth, 35, of Chicago, was arrested Aug. 9 for possession of ecstasy with intent to deliver, violation of the drug tax stamp act and possession of marijuana. Details weren’t available.
Miguel Jamari Brinson, 33, of Evansdale, was arrested Aug. 8 for aggravated domestic assault. He allegedly assaulted Nia Taylor on July 30.
Donald Clarence Smith, 48, of 1211 Oelson Road, Waterloo, was arrested Aug. 7 for second-degree theft. He allegedly deposited $1,600 worth of bad checks in April.
Michael James Wentworth, 38, of 1642 Mitchell Ave., Waterloo, was arrested Aug. 6 for credit card fraud and fifth-degree theft. He allegedly attempted to make purchases with a stolen credit card on July 6.
Reese Jacob VanDaele, 20, of 6425 W. Eagle Road, Hudson, was arrested Aug. 4 at the jail for second-degree theft, third-degree burglary and contributing to the delinquency of a minor. He and others and a 12 year old allegedly entered a home at4245 North Ave. on Jan. 13 and took a safe that contained $6,500 worth of coins and cash bonds.
Kristofer Michael Kaufman, 26, of 1014 Iowa St., Cedar Falls, was arrested Aug. 4 on Highway 20 for first-offense operating while intoxicated following a traffic stop.
Willie Ryndell Wright, 53, of Waterloo, was arrested July 31 at the jail for third-degree theft. He allegedly passed bad checks at a La Porte City grocery store in June.
Cole Dean McNamara, 24, of Waterloo, was arrested July 30 for domestic assault. He allegedly assaulted Sarah Scarborough.
Creston James Herdlicka, 20, of Robins, was arrested July 29 on Interstate 380 for first-offense operating while intoxicated following a traffic stop.
Tara Mauree Stirling, 24, of 349 Norma Ave., Evansdale, was arrested July 28 on Franklin Street for first-offense operating while intoxicated.
Camisha Renee Stevenson, 30, of 148 W. Parker St., Waterloo, was arrested July 27 at the jail for possession of marijuana with intent to deliver, driving while suspended and false identification information. Police found marijuana and scale during at traffic stop April 28.
Raheem Qudar Nickelson, 19, of 115 Webster St., Waterloo, was arrested July 27 for assault He allegedly assaulted Kamron Nelson on June 12.
