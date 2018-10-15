Waterloo
Fire Alarms Oct. 3
8:47 a.m., 801 Glenwood St., residential fire, no injuries.
8:57 a.m., intersection of West Third and Norton streets, passenger vehicle fire, no injuries.
10:43 a.m., area of West Fourth Street and Kimball Avenue, gas leak.
11:35 a.m., 600 Linden Ave. (Aramark Uniform Services), alarm system.
1:49 p.m. 3030 Marnie Ave. (Highway 63 Diner), person in distress.
1:50 p.m., 2950 West Shaulis Road (Harmony House Health Care Center), alarm system.
3:28 p.m., 2215 Falls Ave., smoke detector activation.
7:13 p.m., 330 Butler Ave., assist police.
Fire Alarms Oct. 4
12:40 a.m., 3708 Ravenwood Circle, smoke detector activation.
Fire Alarms Oct. 5
Ambulance runs: 27
10:18 a.m., 820 Vermont St., cooking fire.
3:38 p.m., Ansborough Avenue and Janney, automobile accident.
5:32 p.m., 1704 Mount Village Drive, assist resident.
7:34 p.m., West Ninth and South streets, automobile accident.
Fire Alarms Oct. 6
Ambulance runs: 20
10:53 a.m., 1809 E. Ridgeway Ave., assist resident.
12:50 p.m., 200 Irving St., investigate steam.
2:17 p.m., La Porte Road and Hawthorne Avenue, automobile accident.
4:40 p.m., 525 Sumner St., false alarm.
7:59 p.m., 3714 Loralin Drive, carbon monoxide alarm.
8:56 p.m., 924 Sycamore St., smoke alarm.
Fire Alarms Oct. 7
Ambulance runs: 26
2:26 a.m., 179 Rebecca Lane, house fire, cause under investigation.
10:42 a.m., West Fourth and Bayard streets, automobile accident.
10:454 a.m., 1047 Adams St., false alarm.
5:35 p.m., Cutler and Dawson streets, automobile accident.
9:43 p.m., Beech and Webster streets, automobile accident.
Fire Alarms Oct. 8
Ambulance runs: 22
12:21 a.m., 730 Sherman Ave., assist resident.
12:39 a.m., 1114 Virginia St., trash fire.
8:30 a.m., 4200 Logan Ave., false alarm.
11:18 a.m., East Fourth and Franklin streets, automobile accident.
11:40 a.m., 4932 Dubois Drive, smoke alarm.
3:40 p.m., 1720 Maynard Ave., smoke alarm.
3:43 p.m., 730 Sherman Ave., assist resident.
5:19 p.m., 1130 Ansborough Ave., investigate smoke.
6:23 p.m., 2151 Lafayette St., trash fire.
8:33 p.m., 3251 W. Ninth St., smoke alarm.
Fire Alarms Oct. 9
Ambulance runs: 20
6:09 a.m., Greyhound Drive, automobile accident.
7:48 a.m., 106 E. Third St., false alarm.
8:30 a.m., 106 E. Third St., false alarm.
1:20 p.m., 1600 Olympic Drive, smoke alarm.
1:36 p.m., Garden Avenue and Wren Road, automobile accident.
3:46 p.m., 114 Berlin St., unauthorized burning.
7:51 p.m., 1110 Doreen Ave., cooking fire.
9:21 p.m., 416 Nevada St., natural gas leak.
Fire Alarms Oct. 10
Ambulance runs: 29
7:28 a.m., 3548 Muirfield Drive, smoke alarm.
9:06 a.m., 303 Jefferson St., false alarm.
1:19 p.m., 421 Cornwall Ave., carbon monoxide alarm.
1:48 p.m., 1410 Independence Ave., false alarm.
2:31 p.m., 215 E. Fifth St., cooking fire.
3:35 p.m., 317 Webster St., assist resident.
5:49 p.m., 1100 W. San Marnan Drive, automobile accident.
9:10 p.m., 240 Boston Ave., carbon monoxide alarm.
Fire Alarms Oct. 11
8:44 a.m., 312 Southbrooke Drive (Lakeview Lodge), smoke detector.
9:26 a.m., area of Bayard Street and Williston Avenue, motor vehicle crash.
12:22 p.m., 1501 East Orange Road (Hawkeye Community College), smoke detector.
Fire Alarms Oct. 12
1:37 a.m., 1011 Hartman Ave., assist resident.
4:29 a.m., 100 block of Plaza Drive, motor vehicle crash.
Police Log
Whitney Michelle McGrane, 25, of 1306 West Donald St., was arrested Oct. 11 at home and charged with serious domestic assault. She allegedly punched Patrick McGrane, 28, three times in the face and hit him in the head with a set of car keys.
Tricia Lynn Osgood, 44, of 307 North Francis St., Cedar Falls, was arrested Oct. 11 at Menards, 1051 San Marnan Dr., and charged with third-degree theft. She allegedly stole a Leek folding knife and a Skyridge folding knife from Menards.
Tenisha Vanell Smith, 42, of 1511 West Fifth St., was arrested Oct. 11 at 525 Anthony St. and charged with assault causing injury and fourth-degree criminal mischief. She allegedly bit Larry Jones, 56, on the right thumb, causing a minor injury, and kicked a police squad car door on the way to jail.
Jennifer Lea Hauser, 40, of 3350 Bristol Road, was arrested Oct. 10 at her home for serious domestic assault. She allegedly assaulted Michael Wilson.
Justin Brice Hoffman, 18, of 520 Dundee Ave., was arrested Oct. 10 for possession of marijuana with intent to distribute and violation of the drug tax stamp act. Officer with the Tri-County Drug Enforcement Task Force found more than 42 grams of marijuana while searching his home in January.
Daniel Charles Zarate Sr., 68, of 726 W. Third St., was arrested Oct. 10 at his home for simple assault. He allegedly assaulted Connie Anfinson.
Joshua Aaron Adams, 36, of 1104 Riehl St., was arrested Oct. 9 for serious domestic assault. He allegedly assaulted Isabel Ceras.
Sarah Nagy Brown, 28, of 107 Reed St., was arrested Oct. 9 on Argyle Street for possession of methamphetamine with intent to deliver and possession of marijuana. Police found meth and marijuana during a traffic stop.
Elena Lee Rodriguez, 26, of 614 Hanna Blvd., was arrested Oct. 7 at her home for aggravated domestic assault. She allegedly assaulted Joshua Vasquez.
Robert Earl Bradford, 55, of 719 Beech St., was arrested Oct. 6 at 1825 Logan Ave. for aggravated domestic assault. He allegedly assaulted Destiny Hodges on Sept. 17.
Michael Andrew Johnson, 39, of 418 Lester St., was arrested Oct. 6 on La Porte Road for serious domestic assault. He allegedly assaulted Shanita Thomas.
Ranae Denise Roquet, 55, of 905 Adrian St., was arrested Oct. 6 for serious assault. She allegedly assaulted Laura Usher on Oct. 4.
Austin Kyle Gramlish, 22, of 915 Sheffield Ave., was arrested Oct. 5 on Sheffield Avenue for serious domestic assault. He allegedly assaulted Morgan Hoath Taber, 21.
Dwan Darnelle McNeal, 39, of 1143 Williston Ave., was arrested Oct. 5 in the 2200 block of East Fourth Street for first-offense operating while intoxicated following a traffic stop.
Bobby Tremont Hester, 17, of 212 Denver St., was arrested Oct. 4 on West Mullan Avenue for carrying weapons and possession of marijuana with intent to deliver. Police found a .380-caliber Super Titan handgun and marijuana during a traffic stop in January.
Nathaniel Lee Harris Jr., 18, of 554 Adrian St., was arrested Oct. 3 on Idaho Street for carrying weapons. Police investigating a suspicious vehicle found a loaded 9mm Taurus on April 3.
Alexis Ramon Hart, 34, of Minneapolis, Minn., was arrested Oct. 3 on East Fourth Street for second-offense operating while intoxicated following a traffic stop.
Aaron Douglas Janssen, 31, of 613 Colleen Ave., Evansdale, was arrested Oct. 3 on Ridgeway Avenue for first-offense operating while intoxicated following a traffic stop.
Joshua Shane Thomas, 30, of Milwaukee, Wis., was arrested Oct. 3 at 2343 Logan Ave. for domestic assault with strangulation. He allegedly assaulted Mah Cisse.
Daniel Lee Truesdell, 39, of 610 E. Fourth St., No. 701, was arrested Oct. 3 at 1300 Colorado St. and charged with violating a no-contact order as well as on warrants for second-degree burglary, third-offense domestic abuse assault, trespassing causing injury or damage, two counts of violating a no-contact order and failure to appear.
Danielle Marie Dirkes, 18, of 906 Calhoun St., was arrested Oct. 2 at her home for assault. She allegedly assaulted a male.
Evita Lynette Harris, 37, of 615 E. Donald St., was arrested Oct. 2 at her home for aggravated domestic assault. She allegedly threatened her daughter with a knife.
Louis Tyrone Hoskins Jr., 23, of 427 Lane St., was arrested Oct. 2 at his home for second-degree criminal mischief and second-degree harassment. He allegedly damaged a wall at 1813 W. Eighth St., Cedar Falls, and threatened Destiny Wilder on Sept. 21.
James Rhodes II, 33, of 1414 Riehl St., was arrested Oct. 2 at his home for aggravated domestic assault. He allegedly assaulted Emily Tripp on Sept. 16.
Aaron Joshua Walter, 48, of 321 E. Eighth St., was arrested Oct. 2 on Mulberry Street for third-degree theft. He allegedly passed a back check for $728 at Menard’s in Cedar Falls in August.
Javan Tierra White, 34, of 747 Russell Road, was arrested Oct. 2 for first-degree harassment, simple domestic assault, assault and fifth-degree criminal mischief. He allegedly assaulted Shaniqa Magee and Lakiya Gresham and broke a window at 321 E. Arlington St. on Sept. 22 and threatened to shoot up the home and kill Magee and Nichole Nesby.
Cambren Loretta Epps Ford Nelson, 20, of 122 Cutler St., was arrested Oct. 1 at 919 Conger St. for second-degree criminal mischief. She allegedly damaged her grandmother’s Ford Edge.
Lay Maw, 28, of 708 Lorraine Ave., was arrested Oct. 1 on La Porte Road for first-offense operating while intoxicated following a traffic stop.
Burglaries: Nikki Augustson reported the theft of a pair of shoes, a Michael Kors purse, a safe with cash and a passport during a burglary to 1137 Cornwall Ave. on Oct. 9. Amanda Peterson reported the theft of a black and gray tri-fold wallet containing a driver’s license, two credit cards, one debit card, a Collins Community credit card, Marine CU debit and credit cards, medical cards and care credit card during a burglary to 822 Campbell Ave. between Oct. 2 and Oct. 3. Tavonja Hill reported the theft of a 32-inch flat screen television, a debit card and apartment keys during a larceny to 1650 Camelot Drive, No. 302, on Oct. 3. Terrell Reed reported a burglary to 802 North Barclay St. on Oct. 3.
Thefts: Brandon Reedy reported the theft of a handgun, two 17-round magazines and one 15-round magazine from his vehicle parked in the 300 block of Courtland Street on Oct. 11. The Waterloo Public Library reported the theft of several DVDs, including “Gran Torino,” “Get Him to the Greek,” “It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia” and “American Psycho” on Oct. 5. Maria Rivera Fonesca reported the theft of cellphones and assorted change from a vehicle parked at 209 Rachael St. between Oct. 2 and Oct. 3. Kayleann Fjelstul reported the theft of a tan purse containing a floral-print wallet containing credit and debit cards, a checkbook, cash, a Social Security card and an Iowa driver’s license from a vehicle parked at 1317 Forest Ave. between Oct. 2 and Oct. 3. Cynthia Bengston reported the theft of her passport, W-9 forms, a notarized copy of her marriage license and a piece of mail containing her Social Security number from a vehicle parked at 134 Kenway Road on Sept. 14. Ellen Orbase reported the theft of a wallet from her vehicle parked at 1629 Forest Ave. between Oct. 2 and Oct. 3.
Fraud: Janet Heyberger reported wire fraud on Oct. 10. Tracey Latham reported unknown items purchased via unauthorized use of her credit card on Aug. 9.
Vandalism: Ryan Marquette reported vandalism to a white mailbox and wooden stand at 2108 Idaho St. on Oct. 11.
Black Hawk County Sheriff’s Log
Spencer Levi Nieman, 21, of Waterloo, was arrested Oct. 8 on Waverly Road for possession of marijuana with intent to deliver, carrying weapons and driving while suspended. Deputies found marijuana, a digital scale and a .45-caliber handgun during a traffic stop.
Deshauna Monee Culpepper, 37, of 1321 Calhoun St., was arrested Oct. 7 at her home for assault on a peace officer, interference and possession of marijuana. Deputies found marijuana in her purse during a traffic stop, and she allegedly kicked a deputy in the groin.
John William Reeves, 74, of Waterloo, was arrested Sept. 28 for third-offense operating while intoxicated in connection with an Aug. 20 traffic stop.
Vernon Alexander Stewart, 29, of Waterloo, was arrested Oct. 2 for carrying weapons. He was allegedly carrying a 9mm pistol on July 28 while intoxicated, which negated his permit to carry weapons.
Christopher Edward Payton, 41, of Waterloo, was arrested Oct. 3 for domestic assault. He allegedly assaulted Kimberly Adelmund on Sept. 8.
Aaron Dontae Pritchard, 26, of Aplington, was arrested Oct. 4 for second-degree theft. He worked at UPS, and he allegedly took $5,000 in cash from a package that was being shipped on Sept. 17.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.