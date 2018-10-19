Waterloo
Fire Alarms Oct. 12
Ambulance runs: 18
9:25 a.m., 635 Wyoming St., carbon monoxide alarm.
9:58 a.m., 1131 Dundee Ave., unauthorized burning.
12:06 p.m., Broadway Street and Burton Avenue, automobile accident.
3:09 p.m., Independence Avenues and Steely Street, automobile accident.
4:52 p.m., 165 Toneff Drive, Elk Run Heights, carbon monoxide investigation.
10:44 p.m., 2217 W. Eighth St., carbon monoxide investigation.
Fire Alarms Oct. 13
Ambulance runs: 24
4:07 a.m., West Eighth and Wellington streets, automobile accident.
10:05 a.m., 4039 Niles St., assist resident.
3 p.m., 1100 La Porte Road, automobile accident.
3:51 p.m., 1600 W. Fourth St., automobile accident.
6:54 p.m., 300 Newell St., automobile accident.
8:28 p.m., 1228 Lyon Ave., house fire, cause under investigation.
8:28 p.m., 3837 Paige Drive, assist resident.
Fire Alarms Oct. 14
Ambulance runs: 18
2:01 a.m., Dubuque and Elk Run roads, automobile accident.
8:10 a.m., 1144 Langley Road, assist resident.
5:33 p.m., 2640 Falls Ave., false alarm.
10:17 p.m., East Shaulis Road, fire investigation.
Fire Alarms Oct. 15
Ambulance runs: 21
1:41 a.m., 2736 E. Fourth St., assist resident.
12:32 p.m., 2027 Crossroads Blvd., false alarm.
7:04 p.m., 717 Easton Ave., false alarm.
Fire Alarms Oct. 16
Ambulance runs: 29
7:57 a.m., 1442 Longfellow Ave., assist resident.
1 p.m., 213 Randall St., investigate complaint.
8:29 p.m., 720 W. Mullan Ave., investigate complaint.
8:50 p.m., 214 Washington St., assist resident.
9:37 p.m., 845 W. Fourth St., false alarm.
Fire Alarms Oct. 17
Ambulance runs: 26
1:12 a.m., 3350 University Ave., electrical problem.
7:55 a.m., 821 W. Second St., water leak.
8:34 a.m., Falls and University avenues, automobile accident.
9:39 a.m., 622 Columbia St., burning complaint.
1:23 p.m., Hammond Avenue and Shaulis Road, false alarm.
3:42 p.m., 214 Washington St., assist resident.
4:20 p.m., 205 Hammond Ave., smoke alarm.
6:18 p.m., 848 Kern St., assist resident.
6:56 p.m., 90 Sycamore St., false alarm.
9:10 p.m., 3349 Cobblestone Circle, smoke alarm.
Police Log
Kyle Robert Brase, 26, of 441 Allen St., was arrested Oct. 18 at his home for aggravated domestic assault, child endangerment and obstruction of emergency communications. He allegedly assaulted Emily Stoler while she was next to a child and took her phone.
Aeriol Deneen Brooks, 26, of 502 Mobile St., was arrested Oct. 17 for possession of methamphetamine with intent to deliver and possession of drug paraphernalia. Police found crystal meth, a scale and a pipe during a Sept. 26 traffic stop on Broadway Street.
Carolyn Marie Mallit, 31, of 801 W. Fourth St., was arrested Oct. 17 at 112 Leland Ave. for carrying weapons. Police allegedly found her carrying a butcher knife.
Michael James McNamee, 43, of 1260 Scott Ave., was arrested Oct. 17 at his home for domestic assault with strangulation. He allegedly assaulted Michelle McNamee.
Danette Anice Virgil, 52, of 720 W. Ninth St., was arrested Oct. 17 at her home for third-degree theft. She allegedly took items valued at $191 from Walmart on Sept. 9.
Maryan Hassan Ali, 31, of 932 W. Mullan Ave., was arrested Oct. 16 at her home for aggravated domestic assault. She allegedly cut Martin Hunter’s clothing with a box cutter.
Karen Stephanie Lamer, 30, of 4924 Fostoria Drive, was arrested Oct. 16 in the 300 block of Martin Road for first-offense operating while intoxicated following a traffic stop.
Keenan Lenell Coleman, 29, of 1122 Columbia St., was arrested Oct. 13 on West Third Street for first-offense operating while intoxicated and interference following a traffic stop.
Sanel Dedic, 42, of 837 Lynda Road, was arrested Oct. 13 in the 1000 block of Langley for first-offense operating while intoxicated following a traffic stop.
Kia Catrice Nelson, 34, of 619 Kern St., was arrested Oct. 13 on West Mullan Avenue for simple assault. She allegedly sprayed a boy with pepper spray July 27.
Katie Lee Anna Hahn, 29, of 611 Jones Road, Evansdale, was arrested Oct. 13 for credit card fraud. She allegedly used a relative’s credit card in September.
Whitney Michelle McGrane, 25, of 1306 W. Donald St., was arrested Oct. 11 at her home for serious domestic assault. She allegedly assaulted Patrick McGrane.
Tricia Lynn Osgood, 44, of 307 N. Francis St., Cedar Falls, was arrested Oct. 11 at 1051 E. San Marnan Drive for third-degree theft. She allegedly took two knives from Menard’s.
Tenisha Vanell Smith, 42, of 1754 Newell St., was arrested Oct. 11 at 525 Anthony St. for assault and fourth-degree criminal mischief. She allegedly assaulted Larry Jones and damaged a squad car when she was arrested.
Robert James Raymer Sr., 42, of New Hampton, was arrested Oct. 14 for eluding and driving while barred in connection with an Oct. 10 pursuit.
Bobby Tremont Hester, 17, of 212 Denver St., was arrested Oct. 4 on West Mullan Avenue for possession of marijuana with intent to deliver and carrying weapons. Police found a .380-caliber Super Titan pistol and marijuana during a Jan. 2 traffic stop.
Tabitha Jane Luck, 36, of 132 Rhey St., was arrested Oct. 4 at 617 Mulberry St. for third-degree burglary. She allegedly took items from 130 Rhey St. on Sept. 15.
Brittany Valencia Martin, 30, of 1026 Logan Ave. was arrested Oct. 4 at the police station for first-degree theft. She allegedly failed to return a Hyundai Accent she rented in August.
John Thomas Miller, 34, of 214 Cottage Grove Ave., was arrested Oct. 4 at his home for domestic assault with strangulation. He allegedly assaulted Teresa Miller.
Rolland Wallace Rowe, 46, of 700 W. Ridgeway Ave., Cedar Falls, was arrested Oct. 3 at the police station for assault. He allegedly assaulted Andrew Wentworth, 48.
Shaqwanda Nicole Evans, 34, of Waterloo, was arrested Oct. 3 for second-degree criminal mischief. She allegedly caused $6,900 in damage to her apartment May 2.
Burglaries: Mark Laures reported the theft of tools during a burglary to his garage at 937 Donald St. on Oct. 13. Norbert Fliss reported the theft of a two shotguns from his garage at 1007 Byron Ave. on Oct. 13. Two computers and a guitar were reported stolen during a burglary to Breath of Life Church, 907 Independence Ave., on Oct. 14.
Theft: Corshundous Love reported the theft of a pistol from a vehicle parked at 1687 Woodmayr Drive on Oct. 12.
Cedar Falls
Fire Alarms Oct. 3
11:27 a.m., 1914 Iowa St., burning complaint.
Fire Alarms Oct. 5
12:02 p.m., 618 Brandilynn Blvd., natural gas release outside.
Fire Alarms Oct. 7
1:41 a.m., 401 Main St., damage control.
Fire Alarms Oct. 9
8:58 a.m., 116 E. Fourth St., natural gas release inside.
Fire Alarms Oct. 10
11:33 a.m., 2715 Terrace Drive, problem with electrical meter on commercial building.
Fire Alarms Oct. 15
12:45 p.m., 1521 Olive St., burning complaint.
Fire Alarms Oct. 16
12:02 p.m., 111 W. 14th St., vehicle fire.
Police Log
Weldon Gene Jones Jr., 51, of 9900 Opal Lane, was arrested Oct. 11 at 6301 University Ave. for third-degree theft. He allegedly took a mixer and several cases of Gatorade — all totaling $369 — from HyVee at College Square on Sept. 26.
Davon Demetrius Caldwell, 22, of 209 Candlewick Road, Waterloo, was arrested Oct. 14 at 2223 College St. for simple assault. He allegedly assaulted Connor Huberg.
Matthew Wayne Munyon, 36, of Kellerton, was arrested Sept. 26 for first-offense operating while intoxicated in connection with a Sept. 15 traffic accident on Highway 57.
Tanner Riley Debrower, 24, of 2104 College St., was arrested Oct. 14 for second-degree criminal mischief. He allegedly caused $5,000 damage to three vehicles parked on West 22nd Street on Sept. 21.
Corbin Jacob Burr, 18, of Waterloo, was arrested Oct. 10 for possession of marijuana with intent to deliver. Officers with the Tri-County Drug Enforcement Task Force found more than 42 grams of marijuana, a scale and cash while searching 3724 Osage Road in Waterloo on Jan. 26.
Abigail Jean Rosemary Carlson, 19, of 3108 Dallas Drive, was arrested Oct. 9 for first-degree theft. She allegedly made $25,000 worth of charges on a corporate credit card.
Louis Tyrone Hoskins Jr., 23, of 427 Lane St., was arrested Oct. 9 for assault causing serious injury. He allegedly assaulted Destiny Wilder on Sept. 21, causing a fracture to her cheek.
Rocky Allan Truax, 32, of 7711 Jade Road, was arrested Oct. 8 at 3900 Cedar Heights Drive for two counts of simple assault. He allegedly assaulted a male and a female.
Martavian Russel Borseth, 19, of Cedar Rapids, and Hassan Hussein Wright Jr., 23, of Brooklyn, were arrested Sept. 29 at 2223 College St. for assault causing serious injury. They allegedly assaulted Carder Phillips at Sharkey’s bar.
Black Hawk County Sheriff’s Log
Burglary: Pumps and an engine were taken during a burglary to a machine shed at 3628 Moline Road on Oct. 3.
Dominique Delise Smith, 31, of 318 E. Ninth St., Waterloo, was arrested Sept. 26 for assault and trespass. She allegedly assaulted Shaniqua Lewis on Sept. 19.
Desarae Lafaye Harris, 21, of Waterloo, was arrested Sept. 25 for third-degree burglary. She allegedly took items from 913 1/2 Wellington St. on Aug. 17.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.