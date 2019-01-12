MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — An Alabama judge temporarily reinstated Maori Davenport's eligibility Friday after the high school star had been suspended over what her parents described as a mistake payment from USA Basketball.
Pike County Circuit Judge Sonny Reagan issued an order stopping the Alabama High School Athletic Association from disqualifying Davenport until the court rules on a complaint filed by the teen's parents. It is unclear when the court will rule on the complaint.
Davenport, a senior at Charles Henderson High School in Troy and a Rutgers signee, had been ruled ineligible for her final season by state high school officials after receiving an $857.20 check from USA Basketball, which has been repaid.
Davenport returned to the court Friday night, scoring 25 points in Charles Henderson High School's victory over Carroll.
Last summer, the 6-foot-4 Davenport played for her country at a youth tournament in Mexico City. As it normally does, USA Basketball sent out the modest stipend check to everyone who participated. That was not an issue for those players who were already heading to college because the NCAA allows such payments. But USA Basketball failed to check on whether it applied to high school players such as Davenport, who couldn't accept any money under the amateurism rules of the Alabama High School Athletic Association.
Davenport's family deposited the check. Then, some three months later, after learning that the payment was against AHSAA rules, they self-reported the violation and repaid the money to USA Basketball.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.