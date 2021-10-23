Cyclones get back on track, derail Cowboys

AMES — Iowa State got its season back on track on Saturday.

After a slow start to the season, with two early losses, the Cyclones made a statement on Saturday by beating No. 8 Oklahoma State 24-21.

And that started a Cardinal and Gold rush onto the field to celebrate.

“It was super fun,” Cyclones receiver Xavier Hutchinson said of the postgame scene. “It wasn't necessarily why you play the game, but it was (one of) the pros to playing the game.”

Iowa State quarterback Brock Purdy was outstanding from the first whistle. Purdy completed 27 of his 33 passes for 307 yards and two touchdowns.

“I'm just so happy for our team,” Purdy said. “It felt good to finish it the right way.”

Defensively, defensive end Will McDonald continued his magnificent season. McDonald, the Big 12 leader in sacks, got back-to-back sacks late in the fourth quarter to help secure the Iowa State win. He added five tackles and a pass breakup to his stat line.

Oklahoma State quarterback Spencer Sanders hurt Iowa State with his legs early, rushing seven times for 38 yards in the first half. He also threw for two touchdowns in the first half, including a 42-yard touchdown to Brennan Presely with 59 seconds left in the half.

Presley made a spectacular catch to haul in the touchdown by leaping over Greg Eisworth and Isheem Young to get the reception.

That was Presely’s second great touchdown catch of the first half.

To get the scoring started on Oklahoma State’s second drive, Presley caught a diving touchdown to give Oklahoma State an early lead.

Iowa State responded with a 67-yard, 15-play drive that took nine minutes and 35 seconds. Iowa State had it on the one yard line but wasn’t able to run it in, so on fourth and goal from the one, Brock Purdy threw to Xavier Hutchinson for the one-yard touchdown to tie the game at seven.

The Cyclones were unable to run the ball for much of the first half.

Running back Breece Hall rushed 11 times for just 21 yards. Hall finished with 21 rushes for 70 yards. He also caught two passes for 37 yards.

While the Cowboys clearly focused on stopping the run, Purdy took advantage, completing 12 of his 16 passes for 103 yards and the touchdown to Hutchinson. Two of Purdy’s incompletions were drops in the first half. The second drop was by receiver Sean Shaw at the end of the half. Had he caught it, it would’ve easily been a 15-yard gain, but the play after the drop, Purdy was sacked.

That’s when Oklahoma State took advantage with the second Sanders to Presley touchdown to regain the lead, 14-7.

Hutchinson and tight end Charlie Kolar were Purdy’s favorite targets in the first half. Each had five catches but Kolar had 62 yards while Hutchinson had 28.

On Iowa State’s first drive of the second half, Hall finally found some room and started the drive with a 28-yard run. Two plays later, Purdy play-actioned to Hall and found Hutchinson for an easy touchdown, but Hutchinson was called for an unsportsmanlike conduct penalty for slowing down before he reached the end zone.

Three plays later, Purdy found Hutchinson again, this time in the end zone, so no unsportsmanlike penalty could be called. Hutchinson finished with 12 catches for 125 yards and two touchdowns.

Oklahoma State marched down the field but stalled out at the 15-yard line. It was 4th and one and Oklahoma State elected to kick a field goal but Cowboy kicker Tanner Brown missed the 32-yard attempt to keep the score tied at 14.

Iowa State returned the favor by marching right down the field but when it was Iowa State’s turn to line up for the chip-shot field goal, Andrew Mevis made it to give Iowa State its first lead, 17-14.

The Cyclones continued their positive second half momentum with an Enyi Uwazurike sack, which led to a 4th and 14 and a subsequent punt by Oklahoma State.

On the ensuing possession, Iowa State went for it on 4th down with a Purdy QB run but was blown up for no gain.

Oklahoma State capitalized with a five-play, 58-yard drive that was capped off by Sanders’ third touchdown pass of the game. This one was a 25-yard touchdown to Tay Martin.

Iowa State responded with a six-play, 85-yard touchdown capped off by a 4-yard Hall touchdown run. Tarique Milton, who has had a quiet season, put Iowa State and Hall in position thanks to a 33-yard reception off of a play action.

That touchdown sealed the victory for Iowa State.

“The character of this game is what we've talked about,” Iowa State coach Matt Campbell said. “It's not always going to be pretty. It's not always going to be easy.”

