Here’s how to grow celosia in your garden:

1. Give it sunshine, at least 6 to 8 hours of full sun daily.

2. Make sure the location is well-drained. They thrive in soils that have a pH of 6 to 6.5 with high organic matter content.

3. Fertilize monthly with a general-purpose fertilizer with equal amounts of nitrogen, phosphorus and potassium.

4. Water when the top 1 to 2 inches of soil are dry. Don’t overwater. They tolerate drier conditions over too-moist soil.

5. Tall varieties need staking.

6. Deadhead spent flowers to promote flower production.

7. Notice brown or tan holes in foliage? It may be leaf spot, a fungal disease that can be treated with ready-to-use copper fungicide on infected areas.

8. Brown-bronze foliage is a sure sign of spider mites, a common cause for celosia death. Spray plants with insecticidal soap or Neem oil. That said, as a general rule, celosia is relatively free of insect problems.

9. To dry celosia flowers, hang them upside down for two weeks to dry.