Celosia flowers are curiosities, true oddities familiar in old-fashioned cottage gardens. Even today, these unusual-looking flowers can add wow factor to your beds and borders. They are bright, beautiful and simply beg to be touched.
The National Garden Bureau has declared this this “Year of Celosia,” celebrating these unusual and beautiful blooms. Celosia, native to tropical America and Africa, have been grown in North America since the 1700s.
A member of the Amaranth family, there are 45 different species. Celosia argentea cultivars are grouped in three categories: Plumosa types, Cristata types and Spicata types. Also known as Lagos Spinach, celosia argentea is often steamed or used in soups and stews in Africa, India and Indonesia.
In Northeast Iowa, celosia is an annual. Plumosa celosia are commonly called feather celosia and range from 8 to 36 inches tall, depending on variety. Colors are bold, bright and flowers are soft to the touch with green and burgundy foliage. Cultivars include the “Fresh Look” series, 14-inches tall in yellow, red and gold, and every color is an All America Selection winner; the new “Flamma” series, 8- to 10-inches tall and “Flamma Orange” already an AAS winner; and “Dragon’s Breath,” which can reach 24 inches tall.
“Crista” types are the ones known as cockscomb and have some of the most unique and extreme flower shapes. Look for the “Brainia,” 6- to 8-inches, and “Dracula” series, 8- to 16-inches, and “Prestige Scarlet” series, ranging from 12- to 24-inches and an AAS winner.
Vividly colored and popular “Intenz” series flowers, reaching up to 18 inches on extremely heat-tolerant plants, are Spicata types. Known as wheat celosia or silver cockscomb, the flowers are cylindrical spikes that range in height from 5- to 24-inches. Other cultivars are “Kelos Candela Pink,” an AAS winner that is ideal for drying, the “Asian Garden” series, a bushy AAS winner drenched in spiky pink flowers, and the “Kelos Atomic” series, a front-of-the-border variety that grows from 5 to 8 inches tall.