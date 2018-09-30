CRYSTAL FORD and JOHN GETTER

BerganKDV announces the addition of CRYSTAL FORD as market leader and JOHN GETTER as sales leader for the Cedar Valley market. Ford has more than 14 years of experience in the field of management and operations. She was formerly president of Barmuda Companies. Ford also served as the vice chair for the Iowa College Student Aid Commission and was a director of career services and operations for Kaplan University. Gretter prior roles have ranged from salesperson to finance manager and general sales manager.
