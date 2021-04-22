Croc
-
- Updated
MY STORY: Croc came to CBHS as a stray. AGE: Approximately 2 years. ABOUT CROC: Croc is an adorable boy... View on PetFinder
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
June 26, 1993—April 14, 2021
- Updated
Authorities have charged a Des Moines couple after their 16-year-old special needs son was found severely malnourished and zip-tied to a chair at the workplace of his mother.
- Updated
EVANSDALE – A flag flown in the front yard of a home has some residents riled up, but officials say there’s nothing they can do about it.
- Updated
Man whose car was rear-ended in Friday accident at U.S. Highway 218 and Marigold Drive taken to a hospital.
'Bright light': Cedar Valley mourns unexpected loss of Waterloo Human Rights Commissioner Tajah Wright
- Updated
"I think all of us should strive in our lives to be the kind of person that she was — that gave of herself so freely."
Aldi, a German-owned discount supermarket chain, wants to build a two-story, 20,288-square foot location on around 4 1/2 acres on Brandilynn Boulevard in Cedar Falls.
- Updated
The attackers took her money and food and fled the scene.
Edward Patton invested in security cameras and high-powered binoculars, and even waited out in the cold, to try to catch the trash-tosser in the act. He and his wife were stunned to find out who the culprit was.
- Updated
A 63-year-old farmer died Thursday night when a planter he was working on fell on top of him.
- Updated
Occupants tried to beat out the flames with coat, and poured beer on the fire used water to douse the blaze