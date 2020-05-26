Crestwood High School

Speaking of the delay we all had expected snow days to give us, I bet some of us rejoiced after hearing Gov. Kim Reynold’s news that we would not return for the last quarter of our senior year, but I felt quite the opposite. More specifically, after hearing the news, a huge cloud of troubling emotions overtook me, shaking me because I knew that my golf season as a top varsity player would never happen. Thinking back to my friend’s comment about the upcoming season, he would excitedly chant at me this question to elate me for the first day of golf: “March 17th! March 17th! Are you ready for March 17th?” As we would suspect, this “question” became extremely annoying, especially as he could not resist saying it every time he saw me. However, when sifting through my senior memories, this simple, bothersome statement became my single most encouraging thought about the unfortunate end of my high school golf career. From this particular experience that I initially resented, we can all see how even the most senseless actions from our friends can bring us joy at times when we least expect it.