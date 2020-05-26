Crestwood High School

2020 Graduation Speech, Wyatt Curtis
Here I stand in the place where I thought I would make more senior memories with my friends, instructors, and even peers who I never bonded closely with. But now, after looking at the desolate hallways and somber quietness of the school, I think back to the days we all took for granted — the days when we could not wait to laugh with our friends, greet our favorite teachers, and, most importantly, complain about what the school served for lunch.
Though I only joked on the last factor, I predict we all yearn for a sense of normalcy in our lives, especially after staying in quarantine for the past two months. Today, I want to recognize both the sorrows of missing our last quarter together and the triumph for how far each of us has come in our lives, with this celebration marking only the beginning of the next journey — facing the world as young adults.
Though many of us may feel competent and confident enough to take on the world, we all will realize that we will re-encounter what our freshman year felt like. Confusion, anxiety, and fear flashed at us like a shifting mirror in the sunlight, and the mirror’s reflection blinded us all from knowing what to focus on, so we chose to focus on what we wore, who we called our friends, and if we had to worry about a senior corning us in the bathroom alone to give us a swirly. (Thankfully, as far as I know, we needlessly worried about the swirlies.) Anyway, because of our inexperience and the dramatic change from middle school to high school led us astray, we did whatever we could to further our image to fit in with the upperclassmen.
Eventually, we made new friends and our freshman year past as quickly as the reflection past over our eyes. Then once our vision cleared we became sophomores, hoping for a considerable change in school when only really knew the schedule and that the upperclassmen, especially the seniors, still posed a threat to our security. However, much like our freshman year, the school year passed, graduating to us the transitioning year — our junior year. Overloaded with class options, finding a prom date, playing on the varsity team in sports, working a part-time job, and fulfilling our responsibility roles as upperclassmen, we engrossed ourselves in a workload that nurtured our hidden but present case of senioritis.
Soon enough summer revived us, making us believe in the absurd statement that “your senior year is your easiest year.” Though that statement may have validity for some of us, I think that this statement from Mrs. Steffen described our senior year, per se, perfectly: “With only missing a single snow day, you guys will be the smartest seniors yet!”
Once again, this statement, which my physics class firmly believed, became yet another delusion that failed to explain how our senior year would end. However, despite the seamlessly endless grind with all our schoolwork, we should not forget how quickly the years faded away and that we can only expect the unexpected, especially considering these unprecedented times.
Speaking of the delay we all had expected snow days to give us, I bet some of us rejoiced after hearing Gov. Kim Reynold’s news that we would not return for the last quarter of our senior year, but I felt quite the opposite. More specifically, after hearing the news, a huge cloud of troubling emotions overtook me, shaking me because I knew that my golf season as a top varsity player would never happen. Thinking back to my friend’s comment about the upcoming season, he would excitedly chant at me this question to elate me for the first day of golf: “March 17th! March 17th! Are you ready for March 17th?” As we would suspect, this “question” became extremely annoying, especially as he could not resist saying it every time he saw me. However, when sifting through my senior memories, this simple, bothersome statement became my single most encouraging thought about the unfortunate end of my high school golf career. From this particular experience that I initially resented, we can all see how even the most senseless actions from our friends can bring us joy at times when we least expect it.
Because I know many of us still long for a traditional end to our senior year, understand that we will still persevere. To best demonstrate this fact, I want to share a conversation within Lord of the Rings between Frodo and Gandalf: “I wish it need not have happened in my time,” said Frodo. “So do I,” said Gandalf, “and so do all who live to see such times. But that is not for them to decide. All we have to decide is what to do with the time that is given to us.”
Importantly, I hope we all have used our time wisely over the past two months during this time of crisis to better ourselves, our relationships, and our perspectives on life. One day in the future, normalcy will shine like the sun’s rays through the dense fog that we experience now, bringing us back to the life we so dearly miss. In case we all cannot see it now, let us listen to Helen Keller’s words of wisdom: “When one door of happiness closes, another opens; but often we look so long at the closed door that we do not see the one which has been opened for us.”
In short, the pandemic closed our door of happiness together, but it does not mean that we will have to continuously stare at the same closed door in hopes that it will open again, because it will not. Find an alternate open door; there we will each find our happiness once again. Within that opened door lies the ability to cherish our memories and realize that college will bring us entirely new opportunities with even more friends, coaches, instructors, and even our family.
Before I conclude this rather lengthy speech, we need to appreciate everyone who has helped us make it here. Firstly, we have to recognize our friends. For the countless hours my friends have put up with my ridiculous puns, I cannot appreciate enough how you have selflessly listened to my concerns and given me the reassurance I needed to persevere.
Secondly, we all have to recognize the dedication and sacrifices the teachers have made for us to succeed, even when we fell behind and made silly mistakes.
Thank you, Crestwood elementary, middle school, and high school teachers, staff, and administrators for showing us the love and support throughout our fourteen years together.
Thirdly, we should recognize the coaches who adore the sports we participate in more than we do because they have committed their lives to make us the most respectful, hard-working athletes we can ever be.
Finally, we all need to express sincere gratitude towards our family members and mentors who have individually shaped our character and advised us through our struggles, regardless of their size. Once again, we could not have made it this far in our lives without the devotion of so many lives directed towards helping us achieve our goals.
Although high school seemed to end as quickly as it started, now we stand here as graduates with a world of opportunity ahead of us and a high school education behind us. Hoping that this eerily quiet building will bustle again soon, I hope the pandemic will not hinder our college experiences in the way the fourth quarter ended, though all of us now know to expect the unexpected.
Moreover, seniors, I challenge each of you to thank as many people as you can for all the guidance you have received throughout your life. Write a letter, send an email, or if you can tell the people in your lives how much you appreciate them before you forget to and never tell them at all.
With my challenge initiated, I only have one more comment to say: Congratulations to the Crestwood High School Class of 2020, and good luck on your future endeavors!
Class motto: "With every ending, there is a brand new beginning."
Class valedictorians: Nicholas Braun, Wyatt Curtis, Sharon Goodman
Class salutatorians: Madison Brace, Emma Cotant, Tyrone Grant
Graduating seniors
Logan Matthew Albert
Keelee Nicole Andera
Kael Anthony Anderlik
Kevin Michael Barnhart
Matthew J.D.P. Bauer
Alex James Blankenship
Jenna Sue Bolson
Katlin Ann Born
Madison Renee Brace
Nicholas Joseph Braun
Austin David Buls
Chase William Burke
Shane A. Burke
Ezekiel John Church
Emma LaDeane Cotant
Marshall Nolan Cotton
Wyatt Ward Curtis
D'Oviion Laurence Dixon
Ellana Kimberly Eide
Kailyn Madison Erickson
Kamryn Jungkun Erickson
Sydney S.J. Erickson
Kacey Foltz
Ryan Dean Fortney
Colby James Frazer
Veronica Lee Fuentes
Sharon Gabrielle Goodman
Jaycee H. Gordon
Donavyn Lynn Gosch
Tyrone Michael Grant
Josie Claire Hageman
Lydia Rose Harvey
Dylan Michael Hauber
Angelina May Hayek
Braden Bruce Hayes
Dalton Wyatt Heit
Dalton Davidson Hubka
Eduardo Jimenez-Tzompaxtle
Bryden Del Juelsgaard
Niklaus Alan Knobloch
Kala Mae Kriener
Libby Lorraine Labosky
Erika Elisabeth Lake
Daniel Lares
Angel M. Lebherz
Isabella Grace Lehmkuhl
Laken Kelby Lienhard
Hailey Drake Mackenburg
Hunter James Mackenburg
Jamie A. Maly
Lucas John McGee
David Jonathon Meinecke
Mitchell Ryan Melaas
Autumn Dawn Nolan
Cameron Ivy Ollendick
Garret Francis Donald Ollendieck
Robert David Ostrom III
Hailey Justice Panos
Joshua Daniel Pavlovec
Josephine Pearl Pinter
Shelby Joyce Pisney
Kelly Anne Rahlf
Meika Rose Regan
Riley C. Reis
Chloe Elizabeth Rice
Krista Rae Riley
Emma Nicole Rissman
Conner Griff Roberts
Katherine Ann Roethler
Kryslynn Emilee Ruppert
Erin Elizabeth Ryan
Wyatt Lee Scheidel
Delaney Jaylyn Scholbrock
Caleb M. Shea
Annaleigh Carol Shileny
Mattie Mae Slavin
Matthew Max Slifka
Kayla Ann Smoltz
Walker Lynn Sobolik
Rachel Leanne Steffen
Brooklyn Jo Stevenson
Kelsey Marilyn Stortz
Memphis James Sweeney
Tyler N. Teslow
Mason K. Theis
Bryer Frederick Thompson
Michaela Marie Walton
Hanna Jo Ward
Taylor Marie Waterbeck
George Wilkie Watson
Megan Ann Watson
Tristan James Wetherington
Reece Jeffrey Wilson
