Safety

6-foot-2, 190 pounds

Minneapolis, Minn. (Minnehaha Academy)

McDonald did not play  his senior season as he was ruled ineligible to compete because of a Minnesota State High School League bylaw that limits student-athletes to 12 consecutive semesters of eligibility from seven through 12th grade. McDonald started kindergarten at age four, and his parents had him retake the eighth grade.

http://www.startribune.com/football-standout-craig-mcdonald-ruled-ineligible-to-play-this-season-selected-to-all-star-team/565831432/

