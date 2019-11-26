When the calendar turns to December, this kitchen brims with sugar and spice and everything nice as activity heats up in anticipation of holiday baking and family gatherings.
The home was built in 2018 while the homeowners were in Arizona. “We were back and forth during the building process, and there was lots of communication by phone. We love the area and wanted to be close to our grandchildren.”
An open-concept living space puts the kitchen in full view. Its cottage-style appeal is “in keeping with the vernacular of where we live, just off the river,” said the homeowner. “We wanted a good-sized kitchen with room for more than one cook. This is where we eat and every gathers, so we needed the space.”
That sense of place extends to the style of custom cabinets from Forever Cabinets by Kendrick – off-white painted maple cabinets with vintage-look tongue-and-groove doors. The warm white tone is an attractive contrast to a series of upper cabinets above the stove and the island base made from Hickory and stained in “Chesapeake.”
“We ended up with more storage space than we originally envisioned. The cabinets are beautiful and well-made,” she noted.
Countertops are “Bianco Spring granite,” and floors are a luxury vinyl plank – a practical and durable choice for a busy household when grandchildren are running around. Walls are painted in “Ghost Ship” from Pittsburgh Paints.
At Christmas, the homeowner loves decorating with her collection of snowmen. There’s also time set aside for baking in her new kitchen, where she also spends plenty of time making appetizers and snacks for guests.
“We are happy with how it turned out, and I especially love the kitchen. It’s beautiful and very functional and convenient for cooking and entertaining family,” she added.
