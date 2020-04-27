Covid roundup

Texas Roadhouse fundraiser set
CEDAR FALLS -- Texas Roadhouse in Cedar Falls will be hosting a "Drive-Thru to Donate" this Wednesday.
By ordering a Ready-to-Cook Meal Bundle or Family Meal Packs to pick up Wednesday from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m., 10% of the food purchase will go toward meals for local first responders and hospital workers.
To pre-order, go to: https://forms.office.com/Pages/ResponsePage.aspx?id=2fjAeTPwcUSCaMSa59-hshNPq9-jbD9IgH3h5k0s3KtUNTg4SzBRV0dQWUtQOE5FTVc3NEo4S1JZTS4u
Home health worker at Rosewood Estate tests positive for coronavirus
WATERLOO – A home health worker at a senior residential facility in Waterloo has tested positive for COVID-19.
Friendship Village officials said the Friends At Home employee at Rosewood Estate did have contact with residents at the Maxhelen Boulevard location, and family members have been notified of the exposure.
The Iowa Department of Public Health and the Black Hawk County Department of Public Health have been contacted, and the Friends At Home employee is self-quarantining and will not return to work until it is appropriate to do so, Friendship Village President and CEO Lisa Gates said in a letter posted to the organization’s Facebook page and website on Sunday.
She said residents have not been diagnosed with the virus.
She said staff ramped up cleaning and disinfecting and are using facemasks and eye protection and are washing hands several times during a shift. Workers are also screened and have their temperatures taken before entering the building.
Updates will posted on the Rosewood Estate Facebook and at www.friendshipvillageiowa.com.
Hy-Vee requires employees to wear masks
WEST DES MOINES — Hy-Vee Inc. announces Mondaythat all store and distribution center employees throughout its eight-state region are now required to wear masks or other facial coverings while at work in response to the evolving coronavirus outbreak.
It is one of many measures Hy-Vee has taken to ensure the health and wellbeing of its employees and customers over the past several weeks. In addition, to show its gratitude to employees during this time, Hy-Vee is providing another front line employee appreciation bonus to all of its part-time and full-time store employees. The employees will receive a 10% bonus on all their hours worked from April 13 through May 3. This is the second employee appreciation bonus the company is providing to its front line employees. The other 10% bonus was on all hours worked from March 16 to April 12.
