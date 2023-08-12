Instead of spending Iowa COVID Relief Fund money to send Iowa National Guard troops and personnel from the Iowa Department of Public Safety for at least a month to Texas to help secure the Southern border, it would be beneficial to use that money to provide free breakfast and lunch to all Iowa schoolchildren, many who counted on those free meals during COVID when there was no paperwork and no stigma attached to who got free meals, and all our children ate breakfast and lunch.

It would be beneficial to spend it on tutors for kids who need help with their schoolwork because they either caught COVID or were in quarantine and fell behind in their studies.

It would be beneficial to offer some assistance to the Canadians who are dealing with the fires that sometimes fill our Iowa air with smoke that has a very bad effect especially on some of our most vulnerable Iowa children who had COVID damage to their lungs.

It is, after all, Iowa Covid Relief Fund money.

Lynette Hartman, La Porte City