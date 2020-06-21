COVID-19 data confusing

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from the Waterloo-Cedar Falls' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up Become a Member

DES MOINES — Some of the most critical data on the coronavirus have been trending downward in Iowa the past week, but warning signs remain.

For more than two months, the most critical COVID-19 figures — deaths and hospitalizations — have been steadily decreasing.

The number of new cases and new hospitalizations both increased late last week, including in Linn and Johnson counties, although those could be temporary two-day bumps during the larger downward trend. In Black Hawk County, there were no new cases on two days last week, but 10 Thursday, 13 Friday and nine on Saturday. Black Hawk County had reported 2,126 cases and 59 deaths as of Saturday morning.

More notably, the rate of the virus’ spread has been increasing slowly in the state since the beginning of May, when Iowa businesses started to reopen.

Rt factor

A state’s “Rt” value is the effective reproduction rate of the coronavirus. Values over 1.0 mean more cases can be expected; values under 1.0 mean fewer cases can be expected.

As of Friday afternoon, Iowa’s Rt was at 0.96, just on the good side of the line, according to the website Rt.live. But that number has been steadily increasing since it bottomed out at 0.78 on May 4.