Courier will not publish print edition Monday, Jan. 2

There will be no print edition of The Courier on Monday, Jan. 2, to allow our employees to spend New Year's Day with their families.
There will be a Sunday, Jan. 1, paper.
We wish all of our readers a happy New Year!
There will be no print edition of The Courier on Monday, Jan. 2, to allow our employees to spend New Year's Day with their families.
There will be a Sunday, Jan. 1, paper.
We wish all of our readers a happy New Year!
There will be no print edition of The Courier on Monday, Jan. 2, to allow our employees to spend New Year's Day with their families.
There will be a Sunday, Jan. 1, paper.
We wish all of our readers a happy New Year!
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
When KWWL sports reporter Mark Woodley went out to cover Thursday’s blizzard, he knew he was in for a rough night, but he didn’t know it would lead to Internet fame.
The emails show that Capt. John Zolondek has been fulfilling the responsibilities of the fire chief in the meantime.
WATERLOO — A man was taken to the hospital for accidentally shooting himself on Christmas Eve at a mobile park.
IOWA CITY — A social media lesson learned a year ago provided Iowa with an opportunity to keep one of the high school football players it signed Wednesday off of the radar of rival recruiters.
Gray Lane Yoga in downtown Waterloo received a $6,100 grant to become one of the first of its kind in Iowa.
KENSETT — A West Union man wanted following a September police pursuit that ended in a crash that killed his son has been arrested.
JESUP — One person was hospitalized after being thrown from a car in a Monday night crash west of Jesup.
WATERLOO — VGM Group Inc. plans to add an on-site child care center at its Waterloo headquarters. The center, scheduled to open in a year, wil…
BOONE — High school football is likely to see a major shift following passage of a new classification system under the Iowa High School Athlet…
CEDAR FALLS — Cedar Falls residents were taken to the hospital after their home caught fire Friday morning.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.