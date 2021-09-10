Courier readers share their memories of Sept. 11, 2001

Chuck Rowe Waterloo
At the time I was living in Chicago where I worked for the Territorial Headquarters for The Salvation Army. Everyone there knows I am originally from the (New York) area and told me the news. Seemed absolutely unbelievable. People wheeled in TVs for us all to watch what was going on. I was floored. I am not much of an emotional guy, but when I saw this happening to MY city, seeing people dying right on screen, I was in shock and horror. When this is all happening to YOUR city, it’s hard to take in.
Along with those thoughts was the fact that my father worked in NYC, and happened to have meetings at the World Trade Center all the time. The scary thing was that anyone with family or friends in that area could not get ahold of anyone. Lines were down, cell service was out, so I had no idea how my parents were doing. Thankfully, later in the day I found out my parents were just fine.
Pam Berumez Waterloo
I worked the bingo hall at American Legion on Franklin Street at the time. I was getting ready for work, watching an old episode of “Little House on the Prairie.” All of a sudden the TV flipped to what I thought was a war movie. It took me a minute to realize what I was seeing was real. My knees buckled as I witnessed the second aircraft slam into the second tower. I also witnessed humans jumping to their deaths. It’s something that stays forever in your mind. There were a few veterans to comfort at the American Legion that day, along with a lot of our human race. It’s something a person can never forget. It also made me realize how much our firefighters, police, and doctors, along with the general public, come together when something this awful happens. We all become one. God bless everyone and God bless the USA.
Judy Meyers
Cedar Falls
Just before 9 a.m. on Sept. 11, 2001, I was heading downstairs after a meeting at John Deere Tractor and Cab Operations when I heard one of the plant’s TVs broadcasting the news. Usually it just displayed current goals. I stopped to watch the replay of a plane crashing into the north tower in New York. My heart sank because my sister Kathe and her husband worked on Broadway.
My worry turned to panic as I watched, in real time, a second plane target the south tower. Scrambling to my desk for my phone, I called and called again, but of course I couldn’t get through jammed phone lines.
It wasn’t until late that night that I heard from Kathe. She described what a nightmare it was to run through the smoke and ash streets to locate her husband at a different theater. The subway station at the site was destroyed. One parent went running to the grade school and the other ran to their apartment to get their 9-month-old and relieve the sitter. Manhattan came to a screeching halt. But their family was safe.
Not as fortunate was a co-worker of mine. He had a nephew who was working at the Pentagon and was reported missing. It was months before his nephew was identified in the rubble.
Patricia L. Buls
Hudson
In August 2001 I was diagnosed with breast cancer, had a mastectomy and the first round of chemo. Needless to say, I was overwhelmed and just trying to make it through each day at Allen College where I was assistant professor in the nursing program.
On Sept. 11 at 1:30 p.m., I had finished the clinical with my students and was emotionally and physically exhausted. I walked into the breakroom and couldn’t believe what I saw on TV as the horror unfolded. The Capitol was attacked and the twin towers were on fire and collapsing. It was like a terrible nightmare and I kept saying, this cannot be real.
When I could finally grasp some of the horror, I remember saying to myself, God please get me through this cancer. These people and their families are going to need a lot of prayers to get through this awfulness. I can pray for them.
Today, 20 years later, I am alive and healthy. And yes, I continue to pray for all those folks who lost their lives that day, and their loved ones. Having cancer I have learned to appreciate each day and be thankful for what I have. Maybe that is the good we can take from all the ugliness of 9/11: to appreciate our freedom and never forget the immense sacrifice these brave folks made for us. God bless and love them. They all are heroes in the truest sense of the word.
Dennis & Bonnie Sommer Waterloo
My wife and I were attending an Army 3rd Infantry Regiment reunion in Boston. We flew into Logan International Airport on Sept. 7; on Sept. 10 we drove to Cape Cod. On the morning of Sept. 11 our group had just finished breakfast when we saw the attack on TV. I will never forget the shock and disbelief that this could happen in the United States of America.
Immediately, Logan Airport shut down, as well as everything else. We were supposed to fly out of Logan on Sept. 12. Luckily we had a rental car and were able to drive home. On the highway it was so impressive to see every car with red, white, and blue streamers or a flag. The trip home was very solemn and quiet, no planes in the sky. Passing New York City at night everything was dark, same as in Chicago.
When we arrived in Cedar Rapids to turn in the rental car we were not charged for any use of the car. They were glad to know at least where one of their cars were.
People’s lives and feelings changed, and I hope and pray that any attack on the United States will never happen again.
Mark Hrodey
Cedar Falls
For me, that day started like any other. Having recently moved to Cedar Falls, I was looking forward to another “Indian Summer” day that first fall we spent in Iowa. Only five days earlier I had taken delivery of my first pickup truck ever and quietly listened while my wife voiced her objections as NBC’s Connie Chung interviewed Gary Condit on Chandra Levy’s whereabouts.
About 8:30 that Tuesday morning my office phone rang. It was my wife, who asked nervously if I had a radio on. She mentioned all the stations on TV were covering a story of an airliner that hit one of the WTC towers. It was so unlikely as the sky there was equally clear. I ran out to my truck and turned on the radio where a newscaster was reporting the Pentagon had just been hit. Racing home up Hudson Road at 70mph was a blur. Can’t recall there being many (if any) other cars, but was sure that if I got pulled over the police would understand. It didn’t matter to me at that moment.
At home, the TV was on (and would remain on for the next two days). Our son, who was enlisted in UNI’s ROTC program, also was there, watching. We knew he likely would be deployed at some time. I’d never felt so vulnerable and scared for our future.
I had the opportunity to visit Shanksville on the one year anniversary, just after President Bush spoke at a ceremony. I left there feeling angry and also unease about what lay ahead.
Connie Herbon
Cedar Falls
As I prepared my traveling music cart for visiting the third-grade classrooms with one of my favorite lessons, the day was looking bright. This was the day I would share the beautiful picture book “This Land Is Your Land,” words and music by Woodie Guthrie, illustrations by Kathy Jakobsen. Many of the students I would be seeing had never visited the parts of America Woodie wrote about, and Ms. Jakobsen’s paintings helped bring the text to life for all of us as we learned to sing this great song.
As the time approached for me to leave my office, the band director called me over to the large TV mounted above his podium. National news was reporting the first plane hitting the north tower of the World Trade Center in New York City, and the morning went downhill from there. As I began the day’s lesson with my first class, not many details had been broadcast, and little did we know the full tragedy that lay ahead that day and in the days that followed.
Although I did make it through the classes and continued to use the book for the rest of my years in the music classroom, I was never able to get through the page showing the twin towers without fighting tears.
Lorraine Hallberg
Waverly
On the bright morning of Sept. 11, 2001, I was in our Janesville living room with my son-in-law Jeff, who, with my daughter, Karen, was visiting us from Salt Lake City. My husband, Fred, had gone to teach his classes at UNI. The television was on, although Jeff and I were talking and paying little attention to it.
Suddenly, we heard a news report of a plane smashing into a World Trade Center tower in New York. We were stunned to think of the probable loss of lives in what we viewed as a tragic accident. Soon there were pictures of the site. Karen heard our expressions of concern, and joined us just in time to see the second tower hit.
When that happened we realized that these were intentional acts. As we watched and listened throughout that unforgettable day, our hearts bled for all involved in the World Trade Center disasters, as well as for those in the Pentagon and Pennsylvania crashes.
I was scheduled to escort a large group of travelers to Spain, Portugal, and Morocco, leaving on Sept. 13. Of course, the trip was cancelled. No flights were being allowed. Eventually, we rescheduled that trip for the next year.
In the days following, as we learned about the hijackers and the tragedy they had caused, the world changed. We were no longer as trusting, and we were not eager to fly anywhere.
Darrell and Violet Albrecht New Hampton
On Sept. 11, 2001, the Decorah motorcoach was headed out of Newburgh, New York, toward the Howard Johnson Plaza Hotel in New York City. We were on Highway 3 headed for the Lincoln Tunnel under the Hudson River. As we came over the New York/New Jersey state border we could see the New York City skyline and smoke coming from one of the buildings in the distance. We were stopped when the Lincoln Tunnel closed and had to find another way out of there. This was at 9 a.m.
Our destination, the Plaza, was located near the World Trade Center. If things had gone according to the original plan, our coach’s arrival at the Plaza would have occurred before the attack. But because we had a busy and tiring day the day before, our tour guide delayed our appointment, saving us from possible tragedy.
It was chaos. Some of the passengers chose to leave the tour and return home while the rest of us continued the trip into Washington, D.C.
We have been back twice to view the WTC memorial, and it is a beautiful honor to all the hundreds of lives lost, but does not erase the results of a terrorist attack on the United States.