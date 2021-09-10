Courier readers share their memories of Sept. 11, 2001

Chuck Rowe Waterloo

At the time I was living in Chicago where I worked for the Territorial Headquarters for The Salvation Army. Everyone there knows I am originally from the (New York) area and told me the news. Seemed absolutely unbelievable. People wheeled in TVs for us all to watch what was going on. I was floored. I am not much of an emotional guy, but when I saw this happening to MY city, seeing people dying right on screen, I was in shock and horror. When this is all happening to YOUR city, it’s hard to take in.

Along with those thoughts was the fact that my father worked in NYC, and happened to have meetings at the World Trade Center all the time. The scary thing was that anyone with family or friends in that area could not get ahold of anyone. Lines were down, cell service was out, so I had no idea how my parents were doing. Thankfully, later in the day I found out my parents were just fine.

Pam Berumez Waterloo