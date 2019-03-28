Couples are spending a national average of $33, 931 on weddings, completely personalized celebrations with emphasis on reclaiming and redefining tradition, according to The Knot 2018 Real Weddings Study.
The most comprehensive study of Americans married in 2018, the 12th annual wedding industry report surveyed more than 14,000 US brides and grooms married in 2018 between ages of 18 and 65+ to uncover how couples are planning, personalizing, spending and celebrating weddings in America.
Couples are financially and emotionally invested in their weddings — not just to wine and dine guests ($2,564 average cost of libations per wedding; $70 average catering cost per guest), or dance the night away in gorgeous attire ($1,631, average wedding gown cost), but to celebrate their love in a big way with the ones they cherish most (136, average number of guests).
The traditions of wedding dresses, desserts, music and flowers are still the cornerstones of a great wedding, but now they’re being brought to life in a million different shades of amazing.
Whether it’s a couple embracing their bohemian vibes and lifestyle with a macramé-draped wedding arch at their ceremony site, or honoring their Mexican cultural heritage with sugar-skull cake toppers, couples across America and The Knot believe in one wedding tradition: Always make it your own.
This year, for the first time ever, in addition to The Knot Real Weddings Study, The Knot also conducted a survey with Generation Z1 (ages 14-23) to understand how they view and plan for their future weddings. New traditions will pave the way as the younger generation continues to twist existing ones, merge cultural customs, or create new ones altogether for their future weddings.
The majority of Gen Z respondents reported seeing themselves getting married in the future. These timeless, heartfelt celebrations of love and commitment are here to stay for generations to come.
Top stats from The Knot 2018 Real Weddings Study:
- Average wedding cost: $33,931
- Most expensive place to get married: NY—Manhattan—$96,910
- Least expensive place to get married: Idaho—$16,366
- Average wedding gown spend: $1,631
- Average marrying age: Women, 29.1; Men, 30.5
- Average number of guests: 136
- Most popular month to get engaged: December (16%)
- Average engagement length: 13.6 months
- Most popular month to get married: September (18%)
- Top 5 popular wedding colors: Ivory/Champagne (33 percent ), Dark Blue & Burgundy/Wine (tie at 29 percent), Gold (27 percent) and Light Pink (23 percent)
- Percentage of destination weddings: 23 percent
