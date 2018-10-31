WEST UNION — A couple from West Union face drug and child endangerment charges following a search of their residence Monday.
Ryan J. Smith, 25, and Erika N. Pipkin, 30, were charged with child endangerment (exposure to methamphetamine), a Class D felony, possession of methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia.
On Monday, Fayette County sheriff’s deputies and West Union police executed a search warrant at 112 1/2 S. Vine St. Apt. B.
Deputies said they found methamphetamine in reach of a 2-year-old child in the home. Department of Human Services was called in to assist and removed the child and opened its own investigation.
Deputies said it is an ongoing investigation and more charges could be filed and more arrests are possible.
Vandalism reported at Republican office
WATERLOO — Waterloo police are investigating vandalism of political yard signs at the Black Hawk County Republicans Headquarters in Waterloo.
Officials with the Black Hawk County Republicans said in a press release dozens of volunteers were inside the party’s headquarters when large yard signs belonging to Gov. Kim Reynolds, Rep. Rod Blum and state Rep. Walt Rogers were ripped from their posts and thrown across the parking lot.
The group said the signs have been replaced with more added. Additionally, the party has put a bigger priority on security for its office.
Waterloo police give to Beyond Pink Team
WATERLOO — Waterloo police and the Waterloo Police Foundation announced they raised more than $1,100 in the October Pink Patch Project.
The Police Foundation designed and made 200 pink Waterloo police patches to sell to raise money for the local Beyond Pink Team, a breast cancer coalition.
Officers were authorized to purchase and wear the pink patches on their uniform for the month of October. Some officers also bought patches to honor friends and family who are battling or died from breast cancer.
Dropped gun fires at Waterloo house
WATERLOO — A bullet from a dropped handgun hit a home while police were making a drug-related arrest.
Karondius Martea Kelly, 19, of 217 Madison St., was arrested around 8 p.m. Monday for being a felon in possession of a firearm, carrying weapons and second-offense marijuana possession.
Police Maj. Joe Leibold said officers were executing a search of Kelly’s residence when another man at the scene took off running and dropped a gun. The weapon discharged and struck a home at 212 Madison St., he said.
The gun was recovered, but the man who dropped it got away. No one was injured.
School must pay in crash lawsuit
ELKADER (AP) — A jury ruled a Northeast Iowa school district must pay $1.2 million in damages to the family of a motorcyclist killed in a fatal collision with a school bus.
The Clayton County jury on Monday found Clayton Ridge School District at fault. Authorities say 50-year-old Ronald Kephart, of Garnavillo, died after his motorcycle ran into the side of the bus as it turned left Sept. 1, 2016, near Guttenberg. The driver was cited for failure to yield. None of the students on the bus were injured.
Teen steals car, crashes into car
WATERLOO — A 16-year-old boy was taken into custody after police say he stole a vehicle and took off at a high rate of speed before crashing into a parked car and trying to run away.
The 16-year-old’s name and charges are being withheld under Iowa law changed this year, which makes confidential details about minors involved in crimes unless the crime is a forceable felony, according to Maj. Joe Leibold with the Waterloo Police Department.
According to the report, the teen was involved in a stolen vehicle pursuit just after 8 a.m. Tuesday, and was attempting to escape from officers westbound on Ricker Street when he ran the stop sign with East Fourth Street, began swerving and lost control of the vehicle.
The vehicle then ran off the roadway and became airborne, according to the report, and crashed into a car parked in the driveway of 1803 E. Fourth St., which drove that vehicle into the home’s garage, causing damage to the garage and both vehicles.
The boy then fled on foot and was arrested in the 200 block of Gable Street, where he was taken into custody on “several” charges and traffic citations, according to police.
Shell casings found Sunday in Waterloo
WATERLOO — Spent shell casings were found on Johnson Street in Waterloo on Sunday evening.
Waterloo police were called to a report of shots fired in the area of Johnson and West Seventh streets at 9:41 p.m. Monday.
Officers found an unknown number of shell casings in the 300 and 400 blocks of Johnson Street, according to police.
No injuries or damage was found.
Shots fired at house on Eighth Street
WATERLOO — A resident discovered bullets had struck her West Eighth Street home early Sunday.
Karina Flores reported finding bullet holes to a window and vinyl siding of her home at 723 West Eighth St. in Waterloo at 10:50 a.m.
Flores told Waterloo police she heard gunfire around 2 a.m. that morning, but fell back asleep and didn’t notice the damage until she got up later.
No injuries were reported.
Man shot in leg Sunday morning
WATERLOO — A man was shot in the leg Sunday morning and had other injuries, but refused to tell police who was responsible, according to Waterloo police.
Officers were called to UnityPoint-Allen Hospital in Waterloo just before 4:30 a.m. Sunday for a shooting victim.
They found Depre Donniques Owens, 27, with a gunshot wound to his inner left thigh, as well as unspecified injuries to his right rib cage, left shoulder and lip.
Police say Owens was uncooperative.
