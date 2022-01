WATERLOO -- The Black Hawk County Landfill is closed today due to high winds.

Garbage routes are being run as usual but trucks will not be able to complete all routes due to space allowed on the vehicles.

Residents who trash day is Wednesday and whose trash didn't get picked up should leave their carts curbside for Thursday’s routes.

Questions may be directed to the Sanitation Department at (319) 291-4455.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0