County 4-H, FFA fair closed to public for 2020

WATERLOO — Following Black Hawk County Health Department and distancing guidelines, this year’s 4-H and FFA fair has removed the following events for 2020.
The following events will not take place: carnival, family picnic, STEM fair, 4-H workshops, cookout, pedal tractor pull, games, hotdog supper, and the outdoor concert and movie. We are not allowed to serve any food that we have prepared due to safety guidelines. We are looking into some other options and will let you know when we know more.
This also means that the Black Hawk County Fair will be closed to the public this year.
Will there be a static judging event?
Yes, we will have a static judging day on Tuesday, July 21st at the Pavilion and Estel Hall on the National Cattle Congress grounds. We will follow the State Fair model of nonconference judging. This means there will be no face-to-face interactions. We will set up club drop off times on Monday, July 20th. Families will bring their static projects to the front door of the Pavilion and a Black Hawk County 4-H staff member or Fair Board member will take it and attach a Fair Entry card to the 4-Her’s project. It will then be taken to that project area to be judged the next day. The judges will arrive on Tuesday, July 21st and will judge all Black Hawk County 4-H projects. The judges will be filling out their own comment sheets and will attach those to the projects. The 4-H staff will then go around and scan all Fair Entry cards and attach the ribbon to the project. Families will then be asked to come back to the Cattle Congress on Thursday to pick up 4-H static projects. All projects will be videotaped and posted on our website and Facebook page, pending permission from the 4-Her.
Will there be a communication event?
Yes, we will be having a Communication Event. It will take place on Wednesday, July 15th at the Cattle Congress grounds. We will set up scheduled times for 4-Hers to complete their Educational Presentations, Extemporaneous Speaking, Share the Fun and Working Exhibits. We will have a 15-minute break between exhibitors so our staff can clean and disinfect the area. The judge will practice social distancing and talk to those 4-Hers through a microphone. State Fair exhibitors will be chosen at that time. Only two to four family members can attend this event. This will depend on the group size for the Share the Fun event. No more than groups of ten are allowed in the building at one time. All communication areas will be videotaped and posted to our website and Facebook page, pending permission from the 4-Her.
When will photography judging take place?
Photography judging will take place on Wednesday, July 15th at the Cattle Congress Pavilion. Again, the families will be asked to drop off their pictures on Tuesday, July 14th. Fair Entry tags will be attached to each photo and will be taken to three judging tables. Judges will fill out their own comment sheets and will attach them to each photo project.
Will there be Fashion Revue and Clothing Selection?
Yes, both will be judged on Wednesday, July 15th at the Cattle Congress grounds in the Pavilion. 4-Hers will be assigned a time and they will walk across the stage and model their Fashion Revue and Clothing Selection. They will also have a chance to talk to the judge while practicing social distancing. Time slots will be assigned with a 15-minute break between participants to clean the area. Again, videotaping will occur and will be posted to our website and Facebook page, pending permission from the 4-Her.
Are there going to be livestock shows at the fair this year?
Yes. The Fair Board is working hard on a revised plan of how we might meet our goal of allowing our youth to experience the joy of showing their animal project while meeting the state and local restrictions. All things are being considered right now including, smaller classes, larger show areas, and only allowing immediate family members to attend the shows.
