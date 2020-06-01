County 4-H, FFA fair closed to public for 2020

The following events will not take place: carnival, family picnic, STEM fair, 4-H workshops, cookout, pedal tractor pull, games, hotdog supper, and the outdoor concert and movie. We are not allowed to serve any food that we have prepared due to safety guidelines. We are looking into some other options and will let you know when we know more.

Yes, we will have a static judging day on Tuesday, July 21st at the Pavilion and Estel Hall on the National Cattle Congress grounds. We will follow the State Fair model of nonconference judging. This means there will be no face-to-face interactions. We will set up club drop off times on Monday, July 20th. Families will bring their static projects to the front door of the Pavilion and a Black Hawk County 4-H staff member or Fair Board member will take it and attach a Fair Entry card to the 4-Her’s project. It will then be taken to that project area to be judged the next day. The judges will arrive on Tuesday, July 21st and will judge all Black Hawk County 4-H projects. The judges will be filling out their own comment sheets and will attach those to the projects. The 4-H staff will then go around and scan all Fair Entry cards and attach the ribbon to the project. Families will then be asked to come back to the Cattle Congress on Thursday to pick up 4-H static projects. All projects will be videotaped and posted on our website and Facebook page, pending permission from the 4-Her.