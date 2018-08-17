Time: 7 p.m. today

Location: Cadillac Bowling, 650 La Porte Road, Waterloo

Please join us for a fun, family friendly night of cosmic bowling!

Cosmic Bowling

Proceeds will be going towards our goal of purchasing CuddleCots for Covenant and Allen Hospitals in Waterloo and other local hospitals.

$15 for bowling $20 for bowling and one hour of free play in the arcade.

We will have a silent auction and 50/50 raffle.

