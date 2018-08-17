Time: 7 p.m. today
Location: Cadillac Bowling, 650 La Porte Road, Waterloo
Please join us for a fun, family friendly night of cosmic bowling!
Proceeds will be going towards our goal of purchasing CuddleCots for Covenant and Allen Hospitals in Waterloo and other local hospitals.
$15 for bowling $20 for bowling and one hour of free play in the arcade.
We will have a silent auction and 50/50 raffle.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.