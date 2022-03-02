 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
correx

Kenny Rogers died
in March 2020

A Call the Courier answer in Wednesday's Courier stated singer Kenny Rogers is still alive. It should have noted Rogers died March 20, 2020.

