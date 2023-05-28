If you are aware of a statement in a Courier story that requires clarification or correction, let us know as soon as possible. Call 291-1439
CORRECTIONS
Authorities have identified the woman who died in a Sunday night stabbing in Waterloo.
Two people are dead and two others injured in a two-vehicle crash north of Waterloo Monday morning.
Authorities have released the identities of two people who died in a Monday morning crash on U.S. Highway 63/Logan Avenue.
The call for the public's help comes as police investigate a female found dead inside a residence at 5:45 a.m. Friday at 1401 17th Ave. in Eldora.
A Waterloo man who was found dead in Elmwood Cemetery earlier this month died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound, according to authorities.