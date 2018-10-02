CF council
The article "CF firefighter of year quits" on page A1 of Tuesday's Courier contained two errors. Two people who spoke at the Cedar Falls City Council meeting — Darren Yoder, who lost his home in a Feb. 5 fire on Beaver Ridge Trail, and Andrea Southall — live outside city limits and are not Cedar Falls residents. Also, Assistant Police Chief Craig Berte, a public safety officer, and Cedar Falls firefighter Eric Jensen were the first people to enter the house during that fire. The article stated Berte was first on the scene.

