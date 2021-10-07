MY STORY: Copper Top came to CBHS as a stray. He is currently being treated for ringworm at CBHS. AGE:... View on PetFinder
Garbage in all areas of the kitchen, a can with cigarette butts, soiled clothing and pajamas were among numerous health violations found.
New local businesses have opened their doors throughout the year, but owners say foot traffic has been slower than expected, especially in recent weeks.
A body found in the Cedar River on Monday morning is believed to be that of a Waterloo woman who disappeared over the weekend.
Another person has been arrested in connection with catalytic converter thefts in the Waterloo area.
A teen accused of taking part in $72,635 in damages to a rural Grundy Center cemetery had tombstones at his home, according to court records.
A Cedar Falls man has been sentenced to up to 100 years in prison for allegedly sexually abusing a toddler a number of times.
United Auto Workers Union 838 says workers have reached a tentative contract agreement with Deere & Co.
Investigators identified him, in part, by the word “OZZY” tattooed on his left knuckles, which could be seen on a surveillance video.
The injury was so severe that her nose was almost severed.
The chase reached speeds of up to 112 mph in a 55 mph zone as the fleeing truck ran numerous stop signs and almost struck other motorists on Highway 63.
